Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing

By BespokeLuxuryMarketing.com | April 21, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Introducing The Modern Barn®, the trademark of Plum Builders that is the culmination of over 30 years experience in designing and building distinctive homes. The Modern Barn® offers the definitive balance between modern and traditional, nature and technology, grand scale and intimate free-flowing spaces.

Plum Builders.

The Modern Barn® is the equivalent of the urban loft, a place to live that is open and spacious, and enables easy living in rooms that are in direct contact with nature and all of outdoors. Solid perfect volumes set on a field of green, The Modern Barn® recalls the authentic, rustic days of the farm, with the most modern amenities inside. One can live with the best of the past in the present, ready for the future in The Modern Barn®.

Plum Builders.

Plum Builders.

Plum Builders offer a team experience that combines architect, interior designer, and builder in one. Start to finish. From concept to completion. Plum is there every step of the way. Al and Mary Giaquinto of Plum Builders are the visionaries behind The Modern Barn®. Their designs improved and changed the direction of modern homes for today's Hamptons lifestyle. Al Giaquinto has earned credentials as a Master Builder that few others can claim.

Plum Builders.

Plum Builders.

"The Modern Barn® made sense." Al said, "because they brought the outside in and the inside out. They let a lot of light in, and had some shaded places. There were places outside to eat and entertain and cook." What's most important to Al is how all the materials come together, and the unique details chosen for each house. This communicates the intention that people feel when they walk into the barn room. "People come out here for a feeling of serenity," said Al. "This is not a city apartment. It's meant to be a relief from that convention. It's meant to be fun, relaxing, and rejuvenating."

Plum Builders.

Plum Builders.

The exposed beams, the oversized barn doors, the breathtaking entry, the powerhouse kitchen: these were features that identify The Modern Barn®... "People wanted big, open spaces and something a bit more artistic on the outside," Mary said. "What makes houses are beams and subway tiles. Authentic aged beams and an open ceiling work very nicely."

PlumBuilders 30.

Plum Builders.

Plum Builders, Inc. is a family business that had been designing and building homes since 1982. They have built hundreds of homes, including contemporary, modern, traditional, and custom in their 30 plus years of design/build. Plum Builders' sustained success has come from their integrated services that bring together planning, design, budget analysis, and construction in order to successfully deliver a streamlined project through one responsible partner.

Plum Builders.

Plum Builders.

For more information please visit plumbuilders.com. Presented by Bespoke Marketing –BespokeLuxuryMarketing.com. Follow @PlumBuilders on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest homes and press.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: interior design architecture real estate sponsored post sponsored _feature
Categories: Home & Real Estate

