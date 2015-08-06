What Are Miami's Most Fashionable Set Wearing This Spring?

By Alejandra Torres | April 24, 2017 | People

We've still got a few weeks left of Spring upon us. Before the season changes, check out what some of Miami's top fashion influencers have to say about spring essentials.

Rachel Serrano: Frames on Frames on Frames

Elite fashion model and Instagram darling Rachel Serrano likes to keep it cool with a simple accessory that frames any outfit.

"My go-to this Spring are fun frames. They're easy to wear and make any outfit instantly cool."

Christie Ferrari: Pretty Pastels

This Miami native effortlessly blends high end with high street for affordable inspiration in whatever city you may be in. Her spring pick? Something pink.

"Pink is a great pastel to feature in Spring, and what better way to do it than on a matching set like this one? It's comfortable, chic, and elegant. Styling it is easy too: Grab your favorite espadrilles and beach bag, and you're ready for a fun day in Miami—whether that is brunch on the beach, errands in Brickell, or lunch in the Gables."

TwoTrends: Layers That Work for Him and Her

Instagram and fashion blog couple goals, Sebastian and Espe both agree on layers for the springtime.

"Blush, white, and light layers are everyday spring essentials."

Jana Rose Cerraro: Sheer Magic

Founder of OJ and Cigs and all around cool girl, Jana Rose Carrero is opting for a look that has the magic to last from sunrise to sunset.

"Spring is perfect for layering and playing with sheer fabrics. I like to throw on this see-through dress over a tee and jeans for a casual yet super cool look that can take me from day to night."

Amanda Gutierrez: The Perfect Beach Outfit

Renowned Miami stylist Amanda Gutierrez recently teamed up with Acqualina Resort & Spa to launch her new ready-to-wear swimwear line and accessories. In true Miami fashion, she’s opting for a cute bikini and a matching cover-up from the Anjuna collection for the spring.

"These handmade Italian pieces [from the Anjuna collection] will look beautiful at any beach in the world."

Emilie Sobel: Ruffled Sleeves

Founder of Soul in Stilettos, Emilie Sobel, likes to add to her look with some pretty ruffles. Why? Because they work with just about every outfit. Check out her chic Instagram if you need some convincing.

"Ruffled sleeves are my new favorite way to spice up an everyday look. Whether I’m wearing a dress with the sleeves being the main focus, or a top that accents the skirt I’m wearing, ruffles are definitely on my shopping list this Spring."

Cecile Charlotin: Florals are a Girl’s Best Friend

You can find Cecile Charlotin rocking just about every outfit throughout the Magic City, but come springtime, you can catch her sporting florals to match her surroundings.

"Spring is all about florals and details. Instead of going for the pastels, I like to wear florals of any color to kick off my spring looks. It is said that variety is the spice of life, so I try to switch from the fall/winter neutrals and go straight for patterns during this time of year for a little flair."