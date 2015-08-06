April 2, 2017
By Harman Kaur Pradhan | April 25, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Eye-catching handbags are an easy way to instantly add a quick dose of style to any ensemble—and these seven options are perfect for your next Miami outing.
Gemini Link Printed Large Chain Shoulder Bag, Tory Burch ($625). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-867-7469
Dress festively on your way to indulging juicy margaritas with this Tory Burch bag, which features a striking graphic print.
Small Berline 21 Bag in Bleu Paon, Hermès ($7,150). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-868-0118
Sling this buttery leather crossbody across your shoulder and you’ll be ready to go! Perfectly sized and designed to not get in your way, you'll have everything conveniently within reach.
Floral Thrift Leather Backpack, Versace ($5,495). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-573-8345
Store an extra change of clothes and any extra essentials in this floral statement-making backpack from Versace.
Medium Monogram Straw Shoulder Bag, Saint Laurent ($1,990). Nordstrom, Village of Merrick Park, Coral Gables, 786-999-1313
Saint Laurent’s straw shoulder bag is anything but boring and predictable, thanks to its luxrious gold chain straps and elegant tassel detail.
Eloïse Hobo Bag, Christian Louboutin ($2,190). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-548-8246
Arrive prepared and in style for your next nail appointment by carrying the chic hobo bag, which is spacious enough for you to store reading material, your nail tool-kit, and anything else you might need.
Zip Pouchette, Loeffler Randall ($250). loefflerrandall.com
The oversized and colorful suede pom-poms add a flirty and whimsical element to this otherwise simple bag, creating the perfect balance of a streamlined structure and attention-grabbing details.
Blanket floral-print leather-textured pouch, Balenciaga ($945). net-a-porter.com
Big and beautiful, this double-duty pouch can serve as a document holder for your next department meeting, and as a statement clutch to carry during happy hour.
