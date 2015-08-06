    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

7 Daytime Bags for Every Miami Occasion

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | April 25, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Eye-catching handbags are an easy way to instantly add a quick dose of style to any ensemble—and these seven options are perfect for your next Miami outing.

Tory Burch: Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

Tory-Burch-Gemini-Link-Chain-Bag.

Gemini Link Printed Large Chain Shoulder Bag, Tory Burch ($625). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-867-7469

Dress festively on your way to indulging juicy margaritas with this Tory Burch bag, which features a striking graphic print.

Hermès: Running Errands

Hermes-Berline-Bag-Small-21.

Small Berline 21 Bag in Bleu Paon, Hermès ($7,150). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-868-0118

Sling this buttery leather crossbody across your shoulder and you’ll be ready to go! Perfectly sized and designed to not get in your way, you'll have everything conveniently within reach.

Versace: Spending a Day at the Spa

Versace-Floral-Backpack.

Floral Thrift Leather Backpack, Versace ($5,495). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-573-8345

Store an extra change of clothes and any extra essentials in this floral statement-making backpack from Versace.

Saint Laurent: Breakfast on the Beach

Saint-Laurent-Medium-Monogram-Straw-Bag.

Medium Monogram Straw Shoulder Bag, Saint Laurent ($1,990). Nordstrom, Village of Merrick Park, Coral Gables, 786-999-1313

Saint Laurent’s straw shoulder bag is anything but boring and predictable, thanks to its luxrious gold chain straps and elegant tassel detail.

Christian Louboutin: An Afternoon Mani-Pedi

Christian-Louboutin-Eloise-Hobo-Bag.

Eloïse Hobo Bag, Christian Louboutin ($2,190). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-548-8246

Arrive prepared and in style for your next nail appointment by carrying the chic hobo bag, which is spacious enough for you to store reading material, your nail tool-kit, and anything else you might need.

Loeffler Randall: Coffee Date with an Admirer

Loeffler-Randall-Pompom-Bag.

Zip Pouchette, Loeffler Randall ($250). loefflerrandall.com

The oversized and colorful suede pom-poms add a flirty and whimsical element to this otherwise simple bag, creating the perfect balance of a streamlined structure and attention-grabbing details.

Balenciaga: Power Meeting at the Office

Balenciaga-Floral-Pouch.

Blanket floral-print leather-textured pouch, Balenciaga ($945). net-a-porter.com

Big and beautiful, this double-duty pouch can serve as a document holder for your next department meeting, and as a statement clutch to carry during happy hour.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Categories: Style & Beauty

