April 2, 2017
April 1, 2017
April 24, 2017
April 21, 2017
April 20, 2017
April 26, 2017
April 17, 2017
April 12, 2017
April 19, 2017
April 25, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | April 26, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Spruce up your beauty cabinet this spring with these game-changing essentials.
'Junior Mixture' Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush, Mason Pearson ($170). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100
Treat your tresses to the hairbrush all celebrity hairstylists have in their kit.
Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, Urban Decay ($54). urbandecay.com
Filled with rosy and sparkly shades, this eyeshadow palette has spring written all over it.
Everything Organic Facial Oil, Honest Beauty ($55). honestbeauty.com
A little bit of this organic facial oil is all you need for glowy spring-ready skin.
Whirl Trio, T3 ($270). t3micro.com
This handy hot tool comes with three different sized barrels to create pretty spiral curls and luscious waves.
Eyelash Curler, Shiseido ($20). shiseido.com
Just curl your lashes and go on lazy no makeup days.
Handbag Essentials Set, Paris Honore ($59). parishonore.com
Give your on-the-go beauty bag a refresh too with this luxe hand sanitizer and lotion set.
Prep + Prime Fix + Rose, MAC ($12). Multiple locations
Keep your skin fresh and smelling rosy with this purse-friendly mist.
Complete Brush Kit, Sigma ($411). sigmabeauty.com
Swap out your old makeup brushes for this glam set stocked with every brush you’ll ever need.
Polka Dots and Moonbeams Illuminate Highlight, Ilia ($34). iliabeauty.com
Consider this glowy stick the only highlighter you’ll ever need. Dewy spring skin here you come.
Green Apple Peel Full Strength, Juice Beauty ($48). juicebeauty.com
Juice Beauty’s Green Apple peel is a cult-favorite for a reason: It makes you feel like you just left the spa.
Hoola Quickie Contour Stick, Benefit Cosmetics ($28). benefitcosmetics.com
Finish off your spring beauty look with a bronzy contour.
Generation G in Crush, Glossier ($18). glossier.com
Glossier’s new lipsticks are the bomb. This raspberry hue will be your go-to all spring.
Hydrating Body Lotion, Beautycounter ($24). beautycounter.com
A nourishing feel and citrus scent make this body lotion downright delicious.
All
Calendar
Culture
Food & Drink
Home & Real Estate
Lifestyle
Magazine
Parties
People
Style & Beauty
Video
Watches & Jewelry
April 5, 2017
April 6, 2017
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE