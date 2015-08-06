    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
Read More

April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

See More
Read More

April 24, 2017

What Are Miami's Most Fashionable Set Wearing This Spring?
Read More

April 21, 2017

Johanna Ortiz Describes How She Felt When Beyoncé Wore Her Designs & Why She Loves Miami
Read More

April 20, 2017

'Running with Raven' Author Laura Lee Huttenbach on the Legend & How Many Miles He Actually Runs

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 26, 2017

Why Miamians Can't Get Enough of Barton & Guestier Wines
Read More

April 17, 2017

Best Miami Restaurants for Dim Sum
Read More

April 12, 2017

Golf Legend Ernie Els Teams Up with Grove Bay Hospitality on the Big Easy

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 26, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
Read More

April 25, 2017

7 Daytime Bags for Every Miami Occasion
Read More

April 24, 2017

Gilded Bohemian Fashion Accessories to Prepare for Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring

By Jessica Estrada | April 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Spruce up your beauty cabinet this spring with these game-changing essentials.

Mason Pearson Hair Brush

Nordstrom-Mason-Pearson-Hair-Brush-Spring-Beauty.jpg

'Junior Mixture' Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush, Mason Pearson ($170). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Treat your tresses to the hairbrush all celebrity hairstylists have in their kit.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette

Urban-Decay-Eyeshadow-Palette-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, Urban Decay ($54). urbandecay.com

Filled with rosy and sparkly shades, this eyeshadow palette has spring written all over it.

Honest Beauty Facial Oil

Honest-Beauty-Facial-Oil-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Everything Organic Facial Oil, Honest Beauty ($55). honestbeauty.com

A little bit of this organic facial oil is all you need for glowy spring-ready skin.

T3 Hair Wand

T3-Whirl-Trio-Styling-Wand-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Whirl Trio, T3 ($270). t3micro.com

This handy hot tool comes with three different sized barrels to create pretty spiral curls and luscious waves.

Shiseido Lash Curler

Shiseido-Eyelash-Curler-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Eyelash Curler, Shiseido ($20). shiseido.com

Just curl your lashes and go on lazy no makeup days.

Paris Honore Travel Set

Paris-Honore-Handbag-Essentials-Set-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Handbag Essentials Set, Paris Honore ($59). parishonore.com

Give your on-the-go beauty bag a refresh too with this luxe hand sanitizer and lotion set.

MAC Water Mist

MAC-Water-Mist-Rose-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Prep + Prime Fix + Rose, MAC ($12). Multiple locations

Keep your skin fresh and smelling rosy with this purse-friendly mist.

Sigma Makeup Brush Kit

Sigma-Makeup-Brush-Kit-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Complete Brush Kit, Sigma ($411). sigmabeauty.com

Swap out your old makeup brushes for this glam set stocked with every brush you’ll ever need.

Ilia Hightlighter

Ilia-Highlighter-Makeup-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Polka Dots and Moonbeams Illuminate Highlight, Ilia ($34). iliabeauty.com

Consider this glowy stick the only highlighter you’ll ever need. Dewy spring skin here you come.

Juice Beauty Peel

Juice-Beauty-Face-Peel-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Green Apple Peel Full Strength, Juice Beauty ($48). juicebeauty.com

Juice Beauty’s Green Apple peel is a cult-favorite for a reason: It makes you feel like you just left the spa.

Benefit Cosmetics Contour Stick

Benefit-Cosmetics-Hoola-Contour-Stick-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Hoola Quickie Contour Stick, Benefit Cosmetics ($28). benefitcosmetics.com

Finish off your spring beauty look with a bronzy contour.

Glossier Lipstick

Glossier-Lipstick-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Generation G in Crush, Glossier ($18). glossier.com

Glossier’s new lipsticks are the bomb. This raspberry hue will be your go-to all spring.

Beautycounter Body Lotion

Beautycounter-Body-Lotion-Spring-Beauty.jpg

Hydrating Body Lotion, Beautycounter ($24). beautycounter.com

A nourishing feel and citrus scent make this body lotion downright delicious.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: spring trends makeup skincare beauty products
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 5, 2017

Miami Nutritionists Share Healthy Eating Tips to Help You Maintain Your Beach Bod Year-Round
Read More

April 20, 2017

Theresa Caputo on Her New Book 'Good Grief' & How She Deals with Spirits in a Crowded Place
Read More

April 6, 2017

Adriana Lima on What She's Most Insecure about & How She Stays Calm before a Shoot


Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: