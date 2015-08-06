By Jessica Estrada | April 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Spruce up your beauty cabinet this spring with these game-changing essentials.

Mason Pearson Hair Brush

'Junior Mixture' Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush, Mason Pearson ($170). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Treat your tresses to the hairbrush all celebrity hairstylists have in their kit.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette

Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, Urban Decay ($54). urbandecay.com

Filled with rosy and sparkly shades, this eyeshadow palette has spring written all over it.

Honest Beauty Facial Oil

Everything Organic Facial Oil, Honest Beauty ($55). honestbeauty.com

A little bit of this organic facial oil is all you need for glowy spring-ready skin.

T3 Hair Wand

Whirl Trio, T3 ($270). t3micro.com

This handy hot tool comes with three different sized barrels to create pretty spiral curls and luscious waves.

Shiseido Lash Curler

Eyelash Curler, Shiseido ($20). shiseido.com

Just curl your lashes and go on lazy no makeup days.

Paris Honore Travel Set

Handbag Essentials Set, Paris Honore ($59). parishonore.com

Give your on-the-go beauty bag a refresh too with this luxe hand sanitizer and lotion set.

MAC Water Mist

Prep + Prime Fix + Rose, MAC ($12). Multiple locations

Keep your skin fresh and smelling rosy with this purse-friendly mist.

Sigma Makeup Brush Kit

Complete Brush Kit, Sigma ($411). sigmabeauty.com

Swap out your old makeup brushes for this glam set stocked with every brush you’ll ever need.

Ilia Hightlighter

Polka Dots and Moonbeams Illuminate Highlight, Ilia ($34). iliabeauty.com

Consider this glowy stick the only highlighter you’ll ever need. Dewy spring skin here you come.

Juice Beauty Peel

Green Apple Peel Full Strength, Juice Beauty ($48). juicebeauty.com

Juice Beauty’s Green Apple peel is a cult-favorite for a reason: It makes you feel like you just left the spa.

Benefit Cosmetics Contour Stick

Hoola Quickie Contour Stick, Benefit Cosmetics ($28). benefitcosmetics.com

Finish off your spring beauty look with a bronzy contour.

Glossier Lipstick

Generation G in Crush, Glossier ($18). glossier.com

Glossier’s new lipsticks are the bomb. This raspberry hue will be your go-to all spring.

Beautycounter Body Lotion

Hydrating Body Lotion, Beautycounter ($24). beautycounter.com

A nourishing feel and citrus scent make this body lotion downright delicious.