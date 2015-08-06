    

Parties

April 2, 2017

Tastemakers Brunch Hosted by 'Ocean Drive', Chambord & SUSHISAMBA
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino
April 1, 2017

Inaugural 'Shopping Olympics' Benefiting Special Olympics Florida

People

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

Food & Drink

May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami
April 26, 2017

Why Miamians Can't Get Enough of Barton & Guestier Wines

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
April 28, 2017

Fher Olvera of Maná Reveals the Latest on His Eco-Friendly Fashion Label Ritos del Sol
What's Happening in the 305? Here, the Trending Hashtags of the Summer

By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | May 1, 2017 | Culture

Share

Summer doesn't officially start till June 21st. But in the 305, where the sun shines year-round, the season is in full swing, with aeroga on the beach and on-demand cookie dough creations. Not sure how to brave the heat? Ocean Drive will keep you cool.

Trending-Hashtags.jpg

La La Land: Be serenaded and swept away by 10-time Grammy Award winner @JohnLegend [1] when he performs #AllofMe and more as part of his Darkness and Light Tour on May 12 at @BayfrontParkMIA.

Take a Chance: Did you know that the genius beats and lyrics of @ChanceTheRapper have earned him three Grammys? See why when he rolls out the rhymes on June 13 at @AmericanAirlinesArena. #CocoaButterKisses

Rule the World: Everybody will want to rule the world as Miami flashes back to the ’70s and ’80s when @TearsForFearsMusic and @HallAndOatesOfficial hit @AmericanAirlinesArena on June 7 for an evening of their greatest hits. #’80s #’70s

Rolling in Dough: Funfetti fudge brownie and white chocolate churro are just two of @MdoughW’s creative D(ecorate)IY, ready-to-eat confection kits, available online or (on special occasions and featuring special collaborations) through UberEats [2]. #DoughMonster

Do You Believe in Magique? You will after witnessing Kevin & Caruso’s levitation trick and Madame Houdini’s impossible escapes at @Faena Theater’s newest spectacle, Magique: Experience the Illusion [3], every Sunday and Tuesday. #MagicCity

Breakfast of Hipsters: Can’t get enough of @WynwoodYard? Start your day with a breakfast bowl from the culinary incubator’s newest member, Koba Bowls. Can you say “gluten-free granola atop pink dragon fruit”? Then finish it off with a caffeine boost from @YokoMatcha.

Rappers United: What do @LilWayneOfficial_, @KendrickLamar, @Future, and @ASAPRocky have in common? They’ll all be performing at the third annual @RollingLoudFest at @BayfrontParkMIA from May 5 to 7. #RapSoHard

Summer Bod: Ever try fit power couple Christopher and Tracie Vlaun’s (@VArtofWellness) signature #Aeroga? See if you have what it takes to get through the yoga-meets-Pilates-meetsaerobics class, taking place on the sands of South Beach at @TheConfidante [4]. #RiseAndSweat

Home Gym: No gym? No excuse. The Miami-based streaming service @Thenx helps you shed calories from your living room. Pro tip: The facility where it films content also offers limited classes. #FitGoals

Mind Your Meat: Forget searching for 100 percent grass-fed beef, organic chicken, and heritagebreed pork at three different places. Meet all your animal protein needs with the @Butcher_Box monthly subscription service, which delivers straight to your doorstep—cooking not included. #EthicalEats

Laser Face: Need a facial but don’t have days to recover? @VividFace has the answer: a microneedling treatment that forgoes needles for laser technology to remove scars and redness and get you gala-ready, all in just 30 minutes. #IWokeUpLikeThis

Tags: events culture summer what to do _feature may/june 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KEVIN WINTER/WIREIMAGE/GETTY IMAGES (LEGEND)

