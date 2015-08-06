What's Happening in the 305? Here, the Trending Hashtags of the Summer

By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | May 1, 2017 | Culture

Summer doesn't officially start till June 21st. But in the 305, where the sun shines year-round, the season is in full swing, with aeroga on the beach and on-demand cookie dough creations. Not sure how to brave the heat? Ocean Drive will keep you cool.

La La Land: Be serenaded and swept away by 10-time Grammy Award winner @JohnLegend [1] when he performs #AllofMe and more as part of his Darkness and Light Tour on May 12 at @BayfrontParkMIA.

Take a Chance: Did you know that the genius beats and lyrics of @ChanceTheRapper have earned him three Grammys? See why when he rolls out the rhymes on June 13 at @AmericanAirlinesArena. #CocoaButterKisses

Rule the World: Everybody will want to rule the world as Miami flashes back to the ’70s and ’80s when @TearsForFearsMusic and @HallAndOatesOfficial hit @AmericanAirlinesArena on June 7 for an evening of their greatest hits. #’80s #’70s

Rolling in Dough: Funfetti fudge brownie and white chocolate churro are just two of @MdoughW’s creative D(ecorate)IY, ready-to-eat confection kits, available online or (on special occasions and featuring special collaborations) through UberEats [2]. #DoughMonster

Do You Believe in Magique? You will after witnessing Kevin & Caruso’s levitation trick and Madame Houdini’s impossible escapes at @Faena Theater’s newest spectacle, Magique: Experience the Illusion [3], every Sunday and Tuesday. #MagicCity

Breakfast of Hipsters: Can’t get enough of @WynwoodYard? Start your day with a breakfast bowl from the culinary incubator’s newest member, Koba Bowls. Can you say “gluten-free granola atop pink dragon fruit”? Then finish it off with a caffeine boost from @YokoMatcha.

Rappers United: What do @LilWayneOfficial_, @KendrickLamar, @Future, and @ASAPRocky have in common? They’ll all be performing at the third annual @RollingLoudFest at @BayfrontParkMIA from May 5 to 7. #RapSoHard

Summer Bod: Ever try fit power couple Christopher and Tracie Vlaun’s (@VArtofWellness) signature #Aeroga? See if you have what it takes to get through the yoga-meets-Pilates-meetsaerobics class, taking place on the sands of South Beach at @TheConfidante [4]. #RiseAndSweat

Home Gym: No gym? No excuse. The Miami-based streaming service @Thenx helps you shed calories from your living room. Pro tip: The facility where it films content also offers limited classes. #FitGoals

Mind Your Meat: Forget searching for 100 percent grass-fed beef, organic chicken, and heritagebreed pork at three different places. Meet all your animal protein needs with the @Butcher_Box monthly subscription service, which delivers straight to your doorstep—cooking not included. #EthicalEats

Laser Face: Need a facial but don’t have days to recover? @VividFace has the answer: a microneedling treatment that forgoes needles for laser technology to remove scars and redness and get you gala-ready, all in just 30 minutes. #IWokeUpLikeThis