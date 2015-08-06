April 2, 2017
By Connor Childs | April 27, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
This spring, designers focused on modernizing the pearl by embellishing the jewel in unexpected ways. The juxtaposition of the old-world stone paired with modern elements creates an edgy feminine opulence.
Dahlia Shoulder Bag, Miu Miu ($3,080). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-341-9342
Tough leathers and statement-making studs provide a sharp contrast to this lady-like bag.
Divine Li’l Something Glasses, Anna-Karin Karlson ($2,040). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-6161
Sleek modern frames feel feminine via a retro shape and pearl embellishments.
Princetown Brocade Slippers, Gucci ($1,450). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-868-6504
A bold brocade gets the over-the-top treatment via chic pearl bows.
Pearl-Embellished Peplum Skirt, Givenchy ($3,750). net-a-porter.com
A structural shape is juxtaposed with an ornate pearl trim making it the perfect item to take you from day to night.
Cross-Body Pearly Flap Bag, Chanel ($7,517). 1stdibs.com
Graphic black and white has never felt so feminine with this vintage pearl-encrusted cross-body.
Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings, Cornelia Webb ($345). net-a-porter.com
The structural statement earring gets reimagined with soft and sweet hints of pearls.
Tatiana Slides, Tory Burch ($350). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-867-7469
Pastel tweed gets modernized in a trendy slide underscored by a cascade of resin pearls that feel playful yet practical.
Faux-Pearl Flower Ring, Gucci ($520). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800
Antique gold provides a sense of nostalgia to the high-shine pearls adorning almost every inch of this standout cocktail ring.
Photography by NurPhoto, Kristy Sparow, and Victor Virgile all via Getty.
Accessories images provided by Miu Miu, Neiman Marcus, Gucci, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, 1stdibs, and Tory Burch.
