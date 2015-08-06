    

April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017

April 24, 2017

April 21, 2017

April 26, 2017

April 17, 2017

April 12, 2017

April 21, 2017

April 21, 2017

April 19, 2017

April 27, 2017

April 26, 2017

April 25, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season

By Connor Childs | April 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

This spring, designers focused on modernizing the pearl by embellishing the jewel in unexpected ways. The juxtaposition of the old-world stone paired with modern elements creates an edgy feminine opulence.

MIU MIU

Miu-Miu-Bag-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Dahlia Shoulder Bag, Miu Miu ($3,080). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-341-9342

Tough leathers and statement-making studs provide a sharp contrast to this lady-like bag.

ANNA-KARIN

Anna-Karin-Sunglasses-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Divine Li’l Something Glasses, Anna-Karin Karlson ($2,040). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-6161

Sleek modern frames feel feminine via a retro shape and pearl embellishments.

GUCCI

Gucci-Slides-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Princetown Brocade Slippers, Gucci ($1,450). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-868-6504

A bold brocade gets the over-the-top treatment via chic pearl bows.

GIVENCHY

Givenchy-Skirt-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Pearl-Embellished Peplum Skirt, Givenchy ($3,750). net-a-porter.com

A structural shape is juxtaposed with an ornate pearl trim making it the perfect item to take you from day to night.

CHANEL

Chanel-Bag-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Cross-Body Pearly Flap Bag, Chanel ($7,517). 1stdibs.com

Graphic black and white has never felt so feminine with this vintage pearl-encrusted cross-body.

CORNELIA WEBB

Cornelia-Webb-Earrings-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings, Cornelia Webb ($345). net-a-porter.com

The structural statement earring gets reimagined with soft and sweet hints of pearls.

TORY BURCH

Tory-Burch-Shoes-Slides-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Tatiana Slides, Tory Burch ($350). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-867-7469

Pastel tweed gets modernized in a trendy slide underscored by a cascade of resin pearls that feel playful yet practical.

GUCCI

Gucci-Ring-Pearl-Fashion-Items-For-Spring.jpg

Faux-Pearl Flower Ring, Gucci ($520). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800

Antique gold provides a sense of nostalgia to the high-shine pearls adorning almost every inch of this standout cocktail ring.

Tags: style fashion accessories pearls
Categories: Style & Beauty

Photography by NurPhoto, Kristy Sparow, and Victor Virgile all via Getty.
Accessories images provided by Miu Miu, Neiman Marcus, Gucci, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, 1stdibs, and Tory Burch.

April 5, 2017

April 20, 2017

April 6, 2017

