By Connor Childs | April 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

This spring, designers focused on modernizing the pearl by embellishing the jewel in unexpected ways. The juxtaposition of the old-world stone paired with modern elements creates an edgy feminine opulence.

MIU MIU

Dahlia Shoulder Bag, Miu Miu ($3,080). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-341-9342

Tough leathers and statement-making studs provide a sharp contrast to this lady-like bag.

ANNA-KARIN

Divine Li’l Something Glasses, Anna-Karin Karlson ($2,040). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-6161

Sleek modern frames feel feminine via a retro shape and pearl embellishments.

GUCCI

Princetown Brocade Slippers, Gucci ($1,450). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-868-6504

A bold brocade gets the over-the-top treatment via chic pearl bows.

GIVENCHY

Pearl-Embellished Peplum Skirt, Givenchy ($3,750). net-a-porter.com

A structural shape is juxtaposed with an ornate pearl trim making it the perfect item to take you from day to night.

CHANEL

Cross-Body Pearly Flap Bag, Chanel ($7,517). 1stdibs.com

Graphic black and white has never felt so feminine with this vintage pearl-encrusted cross-body.

CORNELIA WEBB

Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings, Cornelia Webb ($345). net-a-porter.com

The structural statement earring gets reimagined with soft and sweet hints of pearls.

TORY BURCH

Tatiana Slides, Tory Burch ($350). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-867-7469

Pastel tweed gets modernized in a trendy slide underscored by a cascade of resin pearls that feel playful yet practical.

GUCCI

Faux-Pearl Flower Ring, Gucci ($520). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800

Antique gold provides a sense of nostalgia to the high-shine pearls adorning almost every inch of this standout cocktail ring.