By Kathy Buccio | April 28, 2017 | Food & Drink

The battle between West Coast and East Coast continues—only this time, we’re talking oysters. Whether BluePoints or Kumamotos, who gives a shuck! Though favoritism is based on personal taste, one thing is certain: Paired with a crisp rosé during the summer season, oysters and wine make the perfect pair. We’ve rounded up a batch of South Florida restaurants that will have oyster and wine lovers clamoring.

Mondays aren't so bad when you can score exclusively priced East or West Coast oysters with a purchase of a bottle of wine—especially when you make that rosé. Chef Jamie De Rosa suggests either the Nicolas Feuillatte Rosé with blueberry and raspberry aromas or the Jean-Luc Colombo, which features a bouquet of peach and raspberry. The New England-style restaurant also offers a hard-to-resist bottomless rosé brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4pm for $25. 423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, 305-397-8843

Nothing tastes better than a dozen oysters and a sip of rosé after an enjoyable beach day. Keep the party going with a casual stroll to Market for their happy hour oysters. Savor every bite with a glass (or bottle) of Whispering Angel Rosé for the ultimate pairing. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4600

If you can’t make it to the South of France this summer, Nikki Beach in the Magic City has you covered. A daily selection of oysters are available on the menu at this sandy hot spot, where you can grab one of their iconic beach beds and order oysters off their Sunset Special menu available from 4 to 6 pm. Bonus: Stop by the luxe club’s latest Rosé Saturdays, offering the popular sip by the glass or bottle. 1 Ocean Dr., South Beach, 305-538-1111

Dragonfly’s expansive menu and dining experience continues with an array of market East and West Coast oysters that are available during lunch and dinner. If you'd rather enjoy them at your own dining table, take them to-go from their equally popular fish market. Don't miss out on the eatery's happy hour every day of the week from 3-7 pm and 5-7 pm on weekends. No matter what oysters you pick, be sure to pair them with a 2013 Chateau de Berne Cotes du Provence. 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 305-222-7447

Fresh off a lush and tropical facelift, the Diplomat Beach Resort offers two stylish options to get your mollusk musings on. Pop into chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s newest venture, where the much-buzzed about crispy oysters await. Shucked, breaded in cornmeal, and fried, enjoy these succulent oysters with the Côtes du Provence Rosé for the raw oysters and the Château La Gordonne for the crispy version. 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-6000

You know you'll be taken care of when you order the secret oyster dish at chef Peter Vauthy’s South of Fifth steakhouse. You didn’t hear it from us, but try your hand at the broiled New Orleans-style oysters, which is made with hot sauce, butter, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. Balance out the saltiness of the oysters (raw oysters also available) with a glass of Whispering Angel Rosé, to boot. 119 Washington Ave., South Beach, 305-534-3688

The boys at Ariete are serving up oysters a little differently at their rustic Coconut Grove eatery. The wood-grilled oysters, usually prepared with Virgina Blue Points, is served hot with a spoonful of bone marrow butter—made with roasted bone marrow and garlic confit—and added to the meat of the oyster. Finished off with chives and a slice of lemon, wash it all down with a glass of Domaine Fontval Rosé. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, 305-640-5862

Escape the humdrum of downtown work life and head to DB Bistro Moderne's Bar and Lounge for their stylish and sophisticated "oyster hour" happening daily from 5 to 7 pm. Jam to the beats while you indulge on a dozen or two of their artisanally farmed oysters. Enjoy it with a side of Côté Mas Rosé for the ultimate duo. 255 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-421-8800

Chef Daniel Serfer brings his Edgewater magic to North Miami Beach with another Mignonette outpost, where you can slurp up oysters inside a refurbished diner car. Continuing its inviting "oysters and chill" vibe, Mignonette Uptown offers a daily happy hour special from 5:30 to 7 pm and from 9 pm to close, which includes oysters and discounted bottles of wine. If you’re going West Coast, general manager Matt Winkel recommends the Stift Göttweig Rosé, which doesn't overpower the oyster's brininess; but if you’re more of an East Coast shucker, order a bottle of the Daniel Chotard Sancerre Rosé for the perfect complement. 13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, 305-705-2159

Dine like the Parisians do at Stephen Starr's sultry eatery located inside the tony Bar Harbour Shops. Say oui to the kumamoto oysters by available by the half dozen or the seasonal East Coast oysters that vary daily. Thirsty? Le Zoo's rosé list is just as extensive, so you can enjoy both of your summertime favorites after a day of shopping. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-602-9663

Shuck a few oysters with a view at this Miami River hot spot popular with yachties and non-boaters alike. If you pop in for happy hour, the restaurant offers three oysters priced exclusively. The club’s own 'RYC' Signature Rosé from Provence—offering hints of blackberry and raspberry and fruit-forward aromas, complement the oysters for a delicate finish. 401 SW Third Ave., Miami, 305-200-5716

This Fort Lauderdale seafood establishment is the newest addition on the Miami Beach block. Come for the lobster, but treat yourself to the most succulent shellfish around. Offering a twilight menu from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, diners can enjoy as many oysters as they want—which should always be followed by a glass of rosé. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-377-2675