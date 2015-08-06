By Francesca Conlin | May 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

In a bind as to what to get your mom this Mother’s Day? As one of the most important ladies in your life, you can’t buy her just anything. That’s why we compiled this list of gifts that will clearly show how much she means to you.

For the Mom Who’s Secretly Martha Stewart: Heath Ceramics Summer Seasonal Baking Set

Summer Seasonal Baking Set ($210). heathceramics.com

For the mom that loves to bake and is always spoiling you with delicious treats, gift her this set that includes a cookbook with recipes from London’s Violet Bakery as well as a rim serving platter and handmade brass pie server.

For the Mom Who Likes to Brag About Her Children: Restoration Hardware Tabletop Frames

Beveled Horn Wide Tabletop Frames - Natural, ($85-$149). Restoration Hardware, The Shops at Sunset Place, Miami, 305-668-9141

Make it easy for mom to display pictures of those she loves (like you!) with this set of decorative frames.

For the Mom Who Needs a Break: Iluminage Satin Eye Mask

Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask, Iluminage ($35). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

Make it easy for mom to take a break and go off-duty with this luxurious satin sleep mask, which is specially woven with copper infused fibers to help maintain skin's youthful appearance.

For the Mom Who Likes to Travel: The Daily Edited Overnight Bag

Black Overnight Bag, The Daily Edited ($410). thedailyedited.com

When mom needs a little getaway, this rich leather overnight bag will help her travel in style. Add a personalized touch by getting her initials monogrammed on the front in chic gold lettering.

For the Mom With a Green Thumb: Bloom2Bloom Ocean Avenue Floral Arrangement

Ocean Avenue, Bloom2Bloom ($65). bloom2bloom.com

This isn’t your ordinary flower arrangement. Not only are these unique flowers freshly picked and delivered to your door, but also each bouquet also gives back to an important cause.

For the Mom Who’s Sleep Deprived: Sleepy Jones Silk Stripe Pajama Set

Marina Silk Stripe PJ Shirt ($284) and Pant ($264), Sleepy Jones. At Ease on Sunset, 5844 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-662-1022

Without a doubt, every mom deserves the gift of a good night’s sleep. These silk, perfectly-pink striped pajamas will make the task extra easy. The gorgeous top can also double for daywear over jeans.

For the Mom Who Loves Beauty: Tata Harper Natural Lip Treatment Set

You Are Loved: Natural Lip Treatment Set, Tata Harper ($77). tataharper.com

Mom will feel extra special and beautiful on her day with this collection of Tata Harper’s luxe best-selling lip savors in three flattering shades. They’re formulated without any harsh chemicals or fillers—mom doesn’t deserve that. And there’s no need to worry about wrapping with the fabulous signature green gift box.

For the Mom Who’s Into Living Healthy: HUROM Rose Gold Juicer

H-AA Rose Gold Slow Juicer ($459). hurom.com

If mom is health-conscious, she deserves her very own juicer. This stylish one in a metallic rose gold finish can create juices, milk, tofu, and more, including healthy ice creams.