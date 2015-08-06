    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event
Read More

April 2, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Magazine, Chambord & SUSHISAMBA Host Tastemakers Brunch
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

People

See More
Read More

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
Read More

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
Read More

May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Geoffrey Zakarian Opens Seafood-Centric Eatery, Point Royal, at Diplomat Beach Resort
Read More

May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
Read More

April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

The Perfect Spring Scents for Every Miami Event You'll Attend
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The 8 Best Gifts to Give Mom This Mother's Day

By Francesca Conlin | May 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

In a bind as to what to get your mom this Mother’s Day? As one of the most important ladies in your life, you can’t buy her just anything. That’s why we compiled this list of gifts that will clearly show how much she means to you.

For the Mom Who’s Secretly Martha Stewart: Heath Ceramics Summer Seasonal Baking Set

Heath-Ceramics-Mothers-Day-Gifts.jpg

Summer Seasonal Baking Set ($210). heathceramics.com

For the mom that loves to bake and is always spoiling you with delicious treats, gift her this set that includes a cookbook with recipes from London’s Violet Bakery as well as a rim serving platter and handmade brass pie server.

For the Mom Who Likes to Brag About Her Children: Restoration Hardware Tabletop Frames

Restoration-Hardware-Picture-Frames-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Beveled Horn Wide Tabletop Frames - Natural, ($85-$149). Restoration Hardware, The Shops at Sunset Place, Miami, 305-668-9141

Make it easy for mom to display pictures of those she loves (like you!) with this set of decorative frames.

For the Mom Who Needs a Break: Iluminage Satin Eye Mask

iluminage-Sleep-Mask-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask, Iluminage ($35). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

Make it easy for mom to take a break and go off-duty with this luxurious satin sleep mask, which is specially woven with copper infused fibers to help maintain skin's youthful appearance.

For the Mom Who Likes to Travel: The Daily Edited Overnight Bag

The-Daily-Edited-Bag-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Black Overnight Bag, The Daily Edited ($410). thedailyedited.com

When mom needs a little getaway, this rich leather overnight bag will help her travel in style. Add a personalized touch by getting her initials monogrammed on the front in chic gold lettering.

For the Mom With a Green Thumb: Bloom2Bloom Ocean Avenue Floral Arrangement

Bloom2Bloom-Cole-Moser-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Ocean Avenue, Bloom2Bloom ($65). bloom2bloom.com

This isn’t your ordinary flower arrangement. Not only are these unique flowers freshly picked and delivered to your door, but also each bouquet also gives back to an important cause.

For the Mom Who’s Sleep Deprived: Sleepy Jones Silk Stripe Pajama Set

Sleepy-Jones-Pajama-Set-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Marina Silk Stripe PJ Shirt ($284) and Pant ($264), Sleepy Jones. At Ease on Sunset, 5844 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-662-1022

Without a doubt, every mom deserves the gift of a good night’s sleep. These silk, perfectly-pink striped pajamas will make the task extra easy. The gorgeous top can also double for daywear over jeans.

For the Mom Who Loves Beauty: Tata Harper Natural Lip Treatment Set

Tata-Harper-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

You Are Loved: Natural Lip Treatment Set, Tata Harper ($77). tataharper.com

Mom will feel extra special and beautiful on her day with this collection of Tata Harper’s luxe best-selling lip savors in three flattering shades. They’re formulated without any harsh chemicals or fillers—mom doesn’t deserve that. And there’s no need to worry about wrapping with the fabulous signature green gift box.

For the Mom Who’s Into Living Healthy: HUROM Rose Gold Juicer

HUROM-Juicer-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

H-AA Rose Gold Slow Juicer ($459). hurom.com

If mom is health-conscious, she deserves her very own juicer. This stylish one in a metallic rose gold finish can create juices, milk, tofu, and more, including healthy ice creams.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: gift guide presents mother's day
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY COLE MOSER (BLOOM2BLOOM)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 20, 2017

Theresa Caputo on Her New Book 'Good Grief' & How She Deals with Spirits in a Crowded Place
Read More

May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)
Read More

April 24, 2017

What Are Miami's Most Fashionable Set Wearing This Spring?


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: