Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky Hosts The Second Annual Banana Catchup Filipino Block Party

By: Melanie Pozo | Calendar, Culture, Events,

Miami’s first and only Asian food hall, 1-800-Lucky, is hosting the second annual Banana Catchup Filipino Block Party in collaboration with the Filipino Food Movement. Following the success of last year’s event, this vibrant celebration welcomes guests to revel in the spirit of Filipino culture.



Photo By: Deyson Rodriguez

The one-day-only opportunity, held on Oct. 19, celebrates Filipino heritage and cuisine, featuring a lively block party showcasing international chefs, DJs, dancers, and, of course, 1-800-Lucky’s iconic karaoke. The event also features various Miami-based Filipino chefs and vendors blending their talents with beloved local acts and chefs.



Photo By: Deyson Rodriguez

Foodies can expect to have their taste buds transformed and taken on a culinary journey through various dishes prepared by local Filipino chefs, who pay homage to their culture in every bite. The collaboration features renowned Asian chefs and Masa Craft 305, blending Filipino flavors with classic Cuban cuisine.



Photo By: Deyson Rodriguez

Guests can also enjoy an entertainment lineup stacked with performances showcasing Miss Filipina International 2023, Miss Universe Philippines Miami 2024 and more. Attendees can shop for unique treasures at the Filipino Marketplace and top off the night with 1-800-Lucky’s Sunday night DJ set. 143 NW 23rd St, Miami @1800lucky