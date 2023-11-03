Soak Up The Sun At 1 Hotel South Beach Reimagined Tala Beach

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Lifestyle Travel Community

1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH DEBUTS A FRESHLY RENOVATED AND REIMAGINED BEACH CLUB





Lounge inside 1 Hotel’s newest Tala Beach. PHOTO COURTESY OF 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

At Miami’s renowned 1 Hotel South Beach, one can expect days and nights of breathtaking views paired with the ultimate luxury getaway. Now, the Miami Beach hot spot has transformed with the debut of Tala Beach, a 50,000-square-foot Mediterranean-inspired retreat and WATR, an elevated nightlife experience located on the rooftop of 1 Hotel. Previously known as 1 Beach Club, Tala is set to redefine luxury as an enchanting beachfront escape that seamlessly blends culinary excellence, crafted cocktails and captivating entertainment.



The beach bar serves up delicious cocktails. PHOTO COURTESY OF 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

Opening its doors with a refreshing rebrand, the dreamy sanctuary immerses guests in an oceanside oasis celebrating nature with its thoughtful use of natural amenities. Sprawling daybeds, overstuffed pillows, time-tested textures and a revamped outdoor bar and restaurant are just a few of the luxuries guests can expect. Hidden beneath the swaying palms and ample umbrella shading, this one-of-a-kind experience is a gathering paradise for spiritual seekers, daydreamers and unconventional thinkers. Guests can enjoy day-to-night experiences with Tala’s annual Saturday night parties, known as Tala Nights, which feature live music and performances underneath the stars.

The transformation of 1 Hotel South Beach doesn’t end there, as the hotel also showcases the beloved WATR, a floating abode located at the cloud level of 1 Rooftop. Offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, the complete refresh gives guests an elevated nightlife experience. With the new Japanese-inspired menus, WATR invites guests to savor the flavors of the East while taking in the expansive views. Whether day or night, WATR easily transitions guests from a mid-day brunch to a vibrant dinner scene with a DJ and live performances that ensure every second will be memorable.



Guests can lounge on daybeds at the beach club. PHOTO COURTESY OF 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

Also undergoing a lavish refurbishment is the pool on 1 Rooftop, just steps away from WATR. The updated sky cabanas provide the perfect setting for relaxation and indulgence, overlooking the stunning and uninterrupted views of the ocean. Together, the exclusive new elements of 1 Hotel South Beach serve as the ultimate resort experience. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @1hotel.southbeach

Tala Beach logo. PHOTO COURTESY OF 1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH