1 Hotel South Beach Hosts Its Annual White Summer Soirée

By: Briyana Wilson | July 18, 2024

As summer settles in, celebrate a magical night filled with music, delectable food, a serene atmosphere and refreshing beverages at 1 Hotel South Beach’s annual White Summer Soirée.

Watr1.jpg

The annual party, on Saturday, July 20, is an enchanting event that offers guests an evening to celebrate the summer in style with a dress code of your best white outfit. Taking place at Watr, the hotel’s mystical floating oasis, guests can enjoy beautiful sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Greeted with a complimentary Spritz to get the festivities started, guests can expect a magical night under the summer sky.

RooftopPool2Web.jpg

Adding the perfect touch to a night filled with lively festivities, guests can reserve lounge seating or a private cabana to create a special night dancing under the full moon with a live DJ set featuring NÈMEKKO’s authentic house beats.

Before the night is over, try out the rooftop restaurant featuring a menu inspired by Japanese cuisine for mouthwatering courses highlighting sushi dishes.

Tickets start at $50 per person and can be purchased in advance here.


Photography by: Photo Courtesy: 1 Hotel Suuth Beach

