1 Hotel South Beach Hosts Its Annual White Summer Soirée

Lifestyle, Events,

By: Briyana Wilson By: Briyana Wilson | | Lifestyle, Events,

As summer settles in, celebrate a magical night filled with music, delectable food, a serene atmosphere and refreshing beverages at 1 Hotel South Beach’s annual White Summer Soirée.

The annual party, on Saturday, July 20, is an enchanting event that offers guests an evening to celebrate the summer in style with a dress code of your best white outfit. Taking place at Watr, the hotel’s mystical floating oasis, guests can enjoy beautiful sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Greeted with a complimentary Spritz to get the festivities started, guests can expect a magical night under the summer sky.

Adding the perfect touch to a night filled with lively festivities, guests can reserve lounge seating or a private cabana to create a special night dancing under the full moon with a live DJ set featuring NÈMEKKO’s authentic house beats.

Before the night is over, try out the rooftop restaurant featuring a menu inspired by Japanese cuisine for mouthwatering courses highlighting sushi dishes.

Tickets start at $50 per person and can be purchased in advance here.