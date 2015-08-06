10 Legitimately Cool Gifts for Mom and Dad

By Maria Tettamanti | May 8, 2019 | Lifestyle

Stumped on what to gift mom or pop on their respective special Sundays? Fret not as we have you covered with the most perfect presents for Mother’s and Father’s day. From self-care to spreading good vibes to haute watches—pay homage to the special folks in your life with unconventional style.

Bulgari ceramic Serpenti watch, $12,400, at Mayor’s stores

Can’t get enough of the playful snake motif? Look no further than Bulgari’s latest iteration of its iconic Serpenti watch replete white ceramic, rose gold and diamonds.

Saint Laurent rimless heart sunglasses, $420, online only at intermixonline.com

This just in: Statement sunnies are still de rigueur. Farewell, tiny sunglasses, and hello, heart-shaped eyewear.



Tina Frey Designs, $419, at The Showroom, Coconut Grove

For the entertainer, this modern ice bucket flanked with leather handles is ideal for hosting en vogue. Cheers to that!



Glossier solid perfume, $22, at Glossier, Wynwood and glossier.com

Fragrance fanatics flock to this solid perfume compliments of its musky scent. Plus, it literally melts into the skin.

De La Heart lift & tone anti cellulite body cream and paddle, $28 and $21, at delaheart.com

If self-care is their religion, look no further than Miami’s own homegrown brand, De La Heart. Their cream and lymphatic drainage paddle work in unison to smooth skin, eliminate toxins and minimizes the appearance of cellulite.

The Ritual Kits by J. Southern Studio, $35, at Shop Flow at The Sacred Space

Light up this handmade protection kit to protect and purify the home. Bad juju, be gone!

Missoni turban, $355, at Intermix boutiques

We’ve noted a turban resurgence this past year. Bold in every sense of the word, splashy headbands are just the thing for the maximalist matriarch in your life.

L’objet X Lito accessories, $95 to $295, at Mrs. Mandolin, Miami Design District

Fashion and home have taken a strong interest in the mystic. Swathed in evil eyes, these desk accessories and matching stationary are not only utilitarian but also ward off devious energy.



Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil, $65, at Shop Flow at The Sacred Space or lordjones.com

Health and wellness’ new high, you ask? Cannabis-infused goods. Packed with CBD, this oil soothes muscle tension and joint pain.



Elsa Peretti bone cuff, $11,000, at Tiffany & Co. stores

Add a mega dose of golden glam to any look with this chunky gold cuff from Tiffany & Co.