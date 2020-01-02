    

January 24, 2020

Get to Know Elite Model Meredith Mickelson
January 1, 2020

Nicole Williams English: a Model, an Influencer, an Entrepreneur, a Megababe
December 26, 2019

Your 8 Questions for Bad Bunny Answered

January 13, 2020

Hutong Brings the Heat (and Really Good Peking Duck) to Brickell
December 16, 2019

4 Restaurants You Need to Visit in Miami
December 11, 2019

Baccarat Boutique BBar + Lounge is Your New Favorite Spot for a Drink (and a Cute Insta Story)

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
January 8, 2020

A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

January 27, 2020

How Luxury Designers are Making Fashion More Sustainable
January 21, 2020

The Most Stylish Event of the Season Arrives Courtesy of the Pegasus World Cup
January 6, 2020

Calma Creates the Modern Floral Designs of Your Dreams
11 Super Bowl Parties You Can't Miss

Mercedes Leguizamon | January 24, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Homepage Latest Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

A list of the hottest (and celeb-studded) Super Bowl events in 305.

SFH2019.jpgShaq's Fun House 2019

If you’re looking to go hard for Super Bowl Weekend, we have you covered. Ocean Drive rounds up the best of the best of Big Game Week. Ready. Set. Party!

Shaq's Fun House

What do Diddy, Pitbull and DaBaby have in common? They’re all joining their pal Shaquille O'Neal at his annual Super Bowl Bash at Mana Wynwood. Shaq’s Fun House will also have carnival-style rides and games, circus performers, an open bar (!!!) and amazing bites from restaurants like STK. Oh, and did we mention that Diplo, Tiesto and Carnage will also take their turn on the ones and twos? Yeah, it’s this cool and no, you don’t want to miss it. Friday, Jan. 31, 9PM - 3PM, Mana Wynwood 318 NW 23rd St. Miami

Gronk Beach

In case you haven’t heard, Super Bowl Weekend is getting Gronkified. That means that three-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski is pulling out all the stops for the ultimate beach bash. Rick Ross, Flo Rida, 3LAU and Kaskade will be there. Diplo and Carnage will be there (after partying with Shaq, of course). Tickets are going fast so run, don’t walk, to GronkBeach.com. Saturday, Feb. 1, 1PM - 7PM, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

R_B74I2273_HIGHRES(PE).jpgCarnage and Gronk will turn all the way up at Gronk Beach

E11EVEN

What would the Super Bowl be without back to back parties at E11EVEN? The 24/7 ultraclub is kicking off the week on Monday night with OD and our gorgeous cover star Nicole Williams English (see you there!) and continuing the party on for the rest of the week (yeah, it’s really 24/7). E11EVEN’s Big Game Day Watch Party will include performances by Ludacris, Marshmello and Roddy Ricch, so get ready to party until the early morning (and into the next day and night and so on…) 29 NE 11th Street Miami

Rolling Stone Live

Rolling Stone is joining forces with Can-Am and Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach to host a poolside bash with performances by Ciara, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton, DJ Vice and (soo!) many more. Saturday, Feb. 1, 10PM, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

B00A55462.jpgSee Ciara live at the Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach

AmericanAirlines Arena

AmericanAirlines Arena is putting on some (next-level, amazing, incredible) concerts. From DJ Khaled with Meek Mill, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion to Guns N’ Roses and Maroon 5, AAA is clearly the place to see and be seen. 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars

NFL legends Mike Ditka and Ron Jaworsk (aka “Jaws”) will host a VIP Cigar party to benefit the Jaws Youth Playbook and Gridiron Greats. Basically, you can smoke premium cigars and drink scotch, all for a great cause. (Can you say, win-win?) The event will also include a silent auction and an exclusive guest list of former NFL players (so you can rub elbows with your fave pros) to raise funds for the two organizations. Thursday, Jan. 30, 7PM to 10PM; 900 NE 1st Avenue Miami

Off the Field Players' Wives Association 19th Annual Charity Fashion Show

Fashion, philanthropy and football. (Name a better trio, we’ll wait.) The Miami Design District is hosting the 19th annual Off the Field Players’ Wives Association Fashion Show—where NFL wives will be walking the runways in gorgeous getups from boutiques at MDD. Even better? The proceeds will benefit Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative. Friday, Jan. 31, 11:30 AM- 2PM, 140 NE 39th St Miami

Bloomberg Power Players Summit

Calling all dealmakers and risk takers: The Bloomberg Power Players Summit is bringing together some of the biggest power players in the sports biz to discuss the future of the multi-billion dollar global sports industry. From transformative technologies and the shift to streaming to understanding the elite athlete’s competitive edge, they will bring insights, candid conversations and exclusive Bloomberg data on the innovations and trends that will dominate the game. Friday, Jan. 31, 12PM - 6:30PM, 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami

Sports Illustrated: The Party

You didn’t think the biggest week in sports wouldn’t include a party with Sports Illustrated did you? Good, because SI is taking over the Fontainebleau Miami Beach with a VIP party with the Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, Marshmello and plenty of bottles and SI models. Saturday, Feb. 1, 9:30pm - 3AM, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Bootsy on the Water Miami

Los Angeles is coming to Miami courtesy of the famous L.A. Bootsy Bellows pop-up. The event will take over a 40,000 square foot space on Biscayne Bay. But, most importantly, Post Malone is headlining, with sets by DJ Zack Bia, Devin Lucien and DJ Irie. Friday, Jan. 31, 10PM, 4200 Rickenbacker Causeway Key Biscayne

Maxim Big Game Experience

The Chainsmokers, Lost Kings and Ricky Rozay will take over Key Biscayne for the ultraexclusive (and obviously, ultrafun) Maxim Havana Nights-themed party. Saturday, Feb. 1, 10PM, 4200 Rickenbacker Causeway Key Biscayne

