Meet The Husband-Wife Duo Behind 111SKIN

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | People Lifestyle Style & Beauty





111SKIN co-founders Dr. Yannis Alexandrides and Eva Alexandridis

HOW THE HUSBAND-WIFE DUO BEHIND 111SKIN HAS TURNED A PASSION PROJECT INTO A FULL-FLEDGED GLOBAL BUSINESS.



111SKIN beauty supplements

Throughout time, we’ve often been told that mixing business and pleasure is a recipe for disaster—that there needs to be a separation of work and personal life, church and state. However, power couple Eva Alexandridis and Dr. Yannis Alexandrides—co-founders of the cherished 111SKIN (@111SKIN) brand—are here to prove us wrong, showing us that with the right balance of powers and complementary skill sets, you can achieve all the success in the world with your loved one. So much so that the brand recently received a multimillionpound investment from investment fund Vaultier7 to take 111SKIN to new heights. What started as a small passion project born out of necessity in Yannis’ practice has now become a full-fledged, thriving global business. At the helm, Yannis utilizes his expertise in medicine to create cutting-edge products that are lacking in the market and Eva provides the marketing prowess and vision to create the ultimate sensorial experience and reach new clients on a global level. “111 Skin is not just a beauty brand; it is an experiential brand where we have a 360-degree approach to beauty, including beauty from within,” notes Eva. “With the new investment, we now have the opportunity to bring all of our ideas and concepts together in a bigger way, which will be announced in the coming year. We are thinking cryotherapy, LED treatments, infusions—a whole wellness hub that will start here in London and expand elsewhere, as well as expanding our global spa partnerships.” Outside of their home in London, the pair call Miami their second home. The Magic City is where they first met through a fateful real estate deal while Yannis was doing his residency in Miami—and where their children were subsequently born. A key market for the brand and a personal favorite getaway destination, Miami remains near and dear to their hearts. Now, Yannis and Eva have a beautiful family, life and a booming business. And their key to success is that they each allow the other to excel in his and her own field and limit day-to-day interaction to let the other thrive. Working in separate offices—Yannis at his practice, 111 Harley St., and Eva in the 111SKIN office in London—the two meet once a week to go over pressing needs, product research and innovation. “What I love is that we have this harmony from his surgical approach—he is very diligent—whereas I’m more conceptual in developing the vision, look, feel and texture,” says Eva. Together, they’ve created a trusted brand that is making waves in the industry. “When we’re developing products, our biggest prerequisite is to have a point of difference in the market. We need to connect on an emotional level with the consumers—everything from the packaging, the feel and, of course, the efficacy of the product,” says Yannis. From the glass, recyclable packaging to the light and refreshing texture of each lush product and enticing scents, 111SKIN provides every element that users are seeking from a luxury skincare experience. “At the end of the day, we want our customers to know that we are a founders’ brand. We are the people behind 111SKIN. We listen to them, hear them and want to ensure what we’re putting out not only works but also connects with them on an emotional level,” says Eva. “This started as a product created by necessity—we didn’t have a business model or plan to transform into a global company. Going forward, we are just going to continue doing what we love most—innovating products, challenging the industry and creating experiences for people.”