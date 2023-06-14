16 Celebrities Who Were Pageant Stars

1- Priyanka Chopra



18-year-old Priyanka Chopra of India poses on stage during the Miss World final in London in November 2000, photo by GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images

In 2000, Priyanka Chopra won Miss India and Miss World at 18 years old. To score the Miss World crown, she competed against 96 women from around the globe.

2- Michelle Pfeiffer

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer got her start winning the Miss Orange County pageant in 1978. She also finished sixth in the Miss California contest the same year. In a clip shared on Instagram, young Pfieffer mentions her interests in softball and oil painting, and how she hopes to become an actress one day. After winning the competition, she made her acting debut on the drama series Fantasy Island.

3- Vanessa Williams



Miss New York, Vanessa L. Williams, being crowned the new Miss America 1984, photo by Bettmann / contributor from Getty Images

In September of 1983, Vanessa Williams made history when she become the first African American Miss America. As a young adult, she won the Miss New York title, going on to later win Miss America.

4- Gal Gadot

Before Gal Gadot became Wonder Woman, she won the title of Miss Israel in 2004. She also competed in the Miss Universe pageant.

5- Eva Longoria

In 1998, Eva Longoria competed and won the Miss Corpus Christi USA pageant. Following this contest, she participated in Miss Texas, which led her to Los Angeles—and to her popular role on Desperate Housewives.

6- Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey won Nashville’s Miss Fire Prevention contest in 1971, subsequently being crowned Miss Black Tennessee and participating in Miss Black America.

7- Halle Berry

In 1985, Halle Berry was crowned Miss Teen All-American. Afterward, she became Miss Ohio USA, and then runner-up in Miss USA in 1986. That same year, she was the first African American contestant in the Miss World competition.

8- Diane Sawyer



Diane Sawyer, junior miss from Kentucky, was chosen as America's junior miss in the annual competition at Fort Whiting, photo by Bettmann / contributor from Getty Images