Welcome to the release day of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

In honor of the occasion, we've rounded up five cocktails that won't get you drunk on jealousy. So shake it off in your wildest dreams, there's no bad blood or blank space here.

Enjoy the drinks below!

Wildest Dreams

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Dewar’s 12 Year Old

5 oz. Apricot Liqueur

5 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

4 Dashes: Fee Brother Fee Foam

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Dry shake ingredients to foam pour into coupe glass. Garnish with lightly torch rosemary sprig across top.

Bad Blood Negroni

Ingredients:

25 ml Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

25 ml MARTINI RISERVA SPECIALE Rubino vermouth

25 ml Bitter liqueur (MARTINI RISERVA SPECIALE Bitter)

1 Lemon peel twist

1 Olive

Method: Build over cubed ice in a rocks glass. Stir down for adequate dilution. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel and an olive.

Blank Space

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon

1 oz. Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

1 pinch Edible Blue Glitter

Method: Stir gin and vermouth until cold. Strain into martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a pinch of edible blue glitter (stir in) and express a lemon twist over the top but discard.

Out Of The Woods Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. of Dewar’s 12 year old

.75 oz. spiced pear liqueur

.50 oz. maple syrup

.75 oz. lemonade

Egg whites

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and fine strain into a coupe glass.

Shake It Off 75

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

0.75 oz. Lemon Juice

0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

2 oz. Champagne

Garnish with a lemon twist

Method: Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.