Join Jackson Health Foundation for their 19th Annual Guardians of the Children Luncheon & Fashion Show. The event will take place at the dazzling JW Marriott Marquis in Downtown Miami featuring Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland as they present a spectacular "Resort 2018" fashion show. The annual Guardian of the Children luncheon, emceed by Local 10 News' Laurie Jennings, will benefit Holtz Children's Hospital. Tickets are $200, and tables of ten begin at $2,000. For ticket inquiries please contact Cristina Perez at 305-585-4483 or [email protected]. Click here for more info.