20 Drivable Destinations for Luxury Vacations Close To Home

Carlie Gambino | July 2, 2020 | Lifestyle

Americans are hitting the road this summer more than ever due to safety and airline travel restrictions. Here is a list of fabulous places around the country to get away, no boarding pass needed.

Stroll along Milwaukee's RiverWalk for a unique perspective of downtown.

Jetting away to Europe may not be in the cards this season, but who said a getaway couldn’t be just a few hours away? Every region in the country has hidden escapes waiting to be explored. From the coasts of California to obscured spiritual monasteries in Colorado to golden sunset spots in Key West, there are drivable locales sure to make for an unforgettable trip. Read on to plan your perfect escape.

Northeast

Designed and built in 1912 by McIlvain and Roberts, AKA Rittenhouse Square’s building sits at the formal entrance of historic Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

Dive deeper into the charming side of Philadelphia's luxe living, culinary scene and rich history with these local spots around the city while staying in The Rittenhouse hotel.

A Chicago River boat tour gets you a glimpse of Navy Pier.

With fine views, fine art and fine dining, Hotel Essex in the Windy City is the perfect place for a staycation.

Daring cuisine matches the bold aesthetic at tasting-menu hot spot EsterEv in Chicago's Milwaukee.

Just two hours north of Chicago, see all of what Milwaukee is made of. Among the plentiful entertainment locales, be sure to visit the Milwaukee Museum of Art and stay at the Midwestern chic Aparium Hotel Group's Iron Horse Hotel.

Southeast

Guests of New Orleans’ new Maison de la Luz have a private entrance to Bar Marilou, a cozy craft cocktail spot.

Explore the City of Jazz’s visual art at the New Orleans Museum of Art, and be sure to peruse the over 6 acre sculpture garden. The Maison de la Luz luxury hotel is another must.

Standout exhibits of The Gibbes Museum of Art include 20th Century American Regionalism and the Charleston Renaissance.

At the heart and south of Charleston is Southern hospitality and the Southern grandeur Hotel Bennett. But that’s just the cherry on top for the city that overflows with festivities ranging anywhere from fine art to fabulous cocktails.

Ocean Key Resort & Spa’s exclusive pool area offers superb views of the island’s legendary sunsets.

Sunset spots can be hard to find, but look no further than the newly refurbished Sunset Pier in Ocean Key Resort & Spa at Key West.

This ancient Chinese scholar’s gate in Napa Valley is a traditional emblem of respect, as it honors the MacDonnell family patriarch.

Countryside drives are great, but pair them with a great destination and it makes for an unbeatable outing. Add Napa Valley to your list of fabulous destinations.

Prepare for a welcome rush of elegance and tranquility the moment you step onto Palm Beach Brazilian Court Hotel.

Palm Beach trips don’t have to be a weeklong to enjoy them, follow this itinerary and you’ll be guaranteed to have an extravagant time.

Mountains

Caldera House’s Alpine-chic member’s lounge in Jackson Hole

Drive down to Jackson, Wyoming, better known as Jackson Hole, and make a reservation at Caldera House, where the spectacular mountains views, trails, thriving food scene are all just part of the norm.

The Pueblo people considered the Grand Canyon a holy site and made pilgrimages to it.

Set your gaze to the Grand Canyon or cruise a little longer for luxury resort L’Auberge de Sedona, the sought after wellness retreat that rests in the heart of Sedona’s Red Rock Country. Stay at El Tovar's Presidential Suite or the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel and enjoy the best views.

The sacred site of St. Benedict’s Monastery offers a change of pace from the real world.

Get in touch with your spiritual side in Snowmass, CO, at the serene St. Benedict's Monastery.

The Mile High City dazzles at sunset.



Outdoorsy with a touch of opulence is what Denver, CO, does best. Sample local cuisine while taking in the mountainside background behind the gorgeous city and its multiple luxurious lodges.

Street art such as this mural by internationally acclaimed artist Kenny Scharf abounds inside Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

If you’re looking for a new spot around Vegas, we know the perfect place where art meets fine cuisine: Greene St. Kitchen.

The Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas recently debuted a $1.7 million light show in honor of the resort’s 20th anniversary.

Your dreams of Paris are closer than you think. At Paris Las Vegas, an Eiffel Tower replica and the 25,000-square-foot Voie Spa & Salon are poised to wow.

West Coast

Red Mountain's Josie Hotel lobby boasts modern cottage aesthetics and ski-inspired decor, including vintage chairlifts.

Just a few hours from Spokane, Washington, step outside the city to breathe in the mountain air at Josie Hotel for (literally) breathtaking views.

The living room of the Thompson Suite at Thompson Seattle

Leave your rain gear at home, and savor the sights, sounds, and flavors in the neighborhoods of Thompson, Woodinville and Greenwood neighborhoods of Seattle, Washington.

Bungalows at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach have 18-foot-tall wood-beam ceilings and large patios with glass partitions to ensure uninhibited views of the ocean.

Step off crowded streets and spend some time soaking in the sun in Newport Beach Resort at Pelican Hill, where the fish are freshly caught and the salty air is replenishing.

A rendering of a penthouse’s main living area in Honolulu with a sweeping view of Diamond Head and the ocean

Plan to stay at this island getaway, and you’ll have all the amenities you’ll ever need at Honolulu's The Residences Mandarin Hotel.

The Irish and Scottish countrysides have nothing on Sonoma Valley, an hour from San Francisco, where rolling hills and impossibly verdant fields come standard.

While jetting over to Napa Valley is never a bad idea, opt for some West Coast leisure with a trip to the rolling hills of Sonoma Valley.

The Post Ranch Inn’s Sierra Mar restaurant, located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, gives guests the feeling of dining in the sky. In reality, the distance from the restaurant to the sea below is a mere 1,600 feet.

Optimize your trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea and stay at L'Auberge Carmel by Cramel Beach to discover where the best spots are at Big Sur.