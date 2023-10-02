Try These Y2K Makeup Trends Blowing Up On TikTok

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | Style & Beauty

Y2K aesthetics are back and—dare we say—better than ever.

If you lived through the turn of the millennium, you might scratch your head wondering why dark lipliner and hiphugger jeans are all the rage, but 2000s kids who were too young to participate in Y2K style have brought it back with a vengeance, and it is now an ‘aesthetic’ many use to define their everyday style.

Ready to go back in time and keep up with the trends? Try these five TikTok Tutorials to get your perfect Y2K look.

Classic VS Angel Makeup

Victoria’s Secret is bringing back the classic wings, and TikTok is doing its part to bring back the classic makeup look worn by Adriana Lima and every Victoria’s Secret angel in the 2000s. Using Elf Halo Glow for a flawless, glowy base, this look is all about getting that flawless, fresh-faced look VS models popularized back in the 2000s. This look is light enough for everyday wear, and also sultry enough to be worn for a night out.

All-Over Shimmer Eyeshadow

Gone are the 2016 days of cut creases, huge eyebrows and heavy winged liner. This easy and simple Y2K eye look only requires one eye shadow, either in a neutral or a fun color that you love. This TikTok user chose a stunning icy blue, like this liquid eyeshadow from NYX. This look adds dimension to your face and requires no crazy blending or brushes.

Dark Lipliner + Clear Gloss

A nod to our favorite Y2K Latinas and Chicana culture, this lip combo will simply never go out of style. A pinky-brown lip liner paired with your favorite gloss over top makes for a classic everyday lip look. To recreate this stunning combo, use Jason Wu lip liner in the shade Luminous and iNNBeauty Project lip oil in Glaze.

Thin Brows

To the chagrin of many with naturally thick brows, thin brows are back in style. Horror stories of over-plucking may be racing through your mind right now, so if you can’t commit to the bit, try using a washable glue stick like Elmer's to glue your brows down and a strong concealer to cover them before you draw pencil-thin brows over top. If you are interested in thinning out your brows, try using a face razor to remove a few rows of hairs rather than waxing or plucking.

“Trashy” Y2K Makeup

Think Snooki, Christina Aguilera and 2000s scene girls, and you have a makeup look that has blown up on TikTok. Characterized by the thinnest possible brows, a messy and shimmery smokey eye and, of course, the infamous concealer lips, this look is unmistakably Y2K. If you want to get the full look, sweep your 2020 curtain bangs all the way across your forehead for a perfect 2000s swoopy side bang.

Whether you choose to add one of these trends to your everyday look or change up your entire makeup routine, Y2K trends are classics that almost never went out of style. Remember, makeup is an art that is all about self-expression and having fun, so enjoy!