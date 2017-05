| May 10, 2017 | Calendar

Take part in a culinary experience that will not only change your life, but the lives of children fighting hunger. Enjoy an evening of delicious food and drinks curated by more than 50 of South Florida’s leading chefs and mixologists, where all proceeds will go to Share Our Strength, a non-profit that helps the fight against childhood hunger. Event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets available here. 2136 NW 1st Ave., Miami