3 Miami-Inspired Book Picks

by Alanna Loftus | August 20, 2020 | Lifestyle

The book lover behind @_booksintheair_ shares her Miami-inspired picks.

Set in Miami, these books get lost in the city in all of its bright, chaotic energy. Each author brings a different outlook of Miami and the role it plays in their lives. No matter which book you take to the beach this summer, you’ll leave feeling grateful to be part of such a vivacious city.

15 Views of Miami by Jaquira Díaz ($15, Burrow Press)

Jaquira Díaz highlights just how much Miami means to the people who call it home with a powerful anthology from 15 authors. Through harrowing and moving stories, each author showcases his or her culture and highlights the most treasured parts of the city. Díaz has perfectly aligned each story to show how Miami is an ever-evolving city, and each story is intertwined to form a touching literary tribute to the city.

Stiltsville by Susanna Daniel ($9, HarperCollins)

Susanna Daniel writes a compelling story about a woman and her journey through friendships, marriage, affairs and illness. Set in and around Miami over the course of 30 years, this book follows Frances as she walks through all the triumphs and hardships of life. The story starts as Frances meets her future husband Dennis as they set out to build a life on the water. Their laid-back bungalow lifestyle slowly but surely morphs into something neither of them saw coming. Daniel shows that even in a lively city like Miami, loneliness can be unavoidable. With its moving and powerful plot, it might be best to have tissues nearby as you dive into Stiltsville.

The Year of Dangerous Days: Riots, Refugees and Cocaine in Miami 1980 by Nicholas Griffin ($27, Simon & Schuster)

By showing his audience the harsh reality of Miami’s past, Nicholas Griffin helps us be even more grateful for the vibrant city it is today. Through extensive research and fascinating interviews, this nonfiction book follows the different perspectives of a reporter, detective and mayor as they navigate Miami through race riots, drug cartels and a refugee crisis. This book shows how the hardships the city of Miami faced also affected the rest of the nation. Filled with social and political themes that are still relevant today, Griffin shows how Miami is a city that emulates the principles of true perseverance.