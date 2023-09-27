3 Reasons Why We're Celebrating This Resort's 25th Anniversary

By Lauren Stone By Lauren Stone | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

From A-list concerts to world-renowned dining experiences, Atlantis Paradise Island is rounding out its silver anniversary with events you won’t want to miss.

As the entertainment and dining capital of the Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island knows how to throw a proper celebration: This year, the resort’s iconic Royal Towers celebrates 25 years of welcoming guests. To mark the occasion, Modern Luxury recently staged our October fashion feature in and around the property, showcasing its updates and offerings as the perfect backdrop for fashion-forward resort wear. So now that you’ve got your packing list, it’s the ideal time to plan your trip. From top-notch eats and drinks to electric events, Atlantis is closing out the year with a bang. Here’s how you can join the party:

Our October fashion feature showcases the vast variety of beaches, food and activities the resort has to offer.

For Sports Fans: Support on the Court

Come cheer on your favorite college basketball teams at the 12th annual Battle 4 Atlantis from Nov. 18-20 for the women's tournament and Nov. 22-24 for the men’s. Regarded as one of the most challenging early-season tournaments, the 12-game event will include men’s Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova teams, and women’s University of Arizona, DePaul University, University of Michigan, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Mississippi, University of South Dakota, Howard University and University of Memphis teams. Don’t miss this opportunity to cheer for your team in the beautiful setting of Atlantis!

For Music Lovers: Rock Out With Maroon 5

Head to Atlantis on Dec. 30 for an unforgettable night of music and dancing with Maroon 5. Playing all their chart-topping hits, from “Sugar” to “Moves Like Jagger,” the band will rock out under the stars on the white sands of Casuarina Beach for a truly spectacular show.

Try your luck at the resort’s newly revamped casino, featuring the latest in slots and gaming tables.

For Memorable Moments: Toast to the New Year and Party Like a Royal

Indulge in an evening of great tunes and even better vibes at Party Like a Royal on Dec. 31. On Atlantis’ Royal deck, the event will ring in the New Year with an exhilarating guest DJ performance, midnight fireworks by Grucci and a special artist performance you won’t want to miss.

Between dancing and celebrating, you’ll want to fuel up at one of Atlantis’ renowned restaurants, which are led by more Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other destination in the region. The most coveted tables are at upscale culinary spots, like the brand-new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Silan, where you’ll find dishes that pay homage to Chef Alon Shaya’s Israeli heritage with a nod to Bahamian flavors, or check out the new regional Italian spot Paranza, from acclaimed Chef Michael White.

From casual bites to world-class dinners, Atlantis features a plethora of culinary destinations to mark a memorable moment.



The celebrations don’t end with 2023, and the culinary offerings only continue to grow: Coming March 13-17, 2024, Atlantis is hosting the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival, where star chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists and TV personalities showcase their talents with tasting events, cooking demonstrations and intimate chef-led meals and happy hours. From a wine dinner with Martha Stewart to a late-night performance by Wyclef Jean, this incredible event kicks off Atlantis’ 26th year deliciously.

