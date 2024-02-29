Here's How To Celebrate 305 Day: Miami's Own Holiday

Culture, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Community,

Happy 11th annual 305 Day to all who celebrate! There’s so much to be proud of on this special holiday that commemorates all the things that make Miami so, well, Miami.

To honor the occasion, Miami-based influencer George Arango (@MrEats305) is teaming up with one of the city’s oldest family-operated restaurants Islas Canarias and famed taqueria COYO Taco to curate the best of both worlds—the Croquetaco.

A delectable blend of Mexican and Cuban flavors, this Croquetaco features a ham croqueta by Islas Canarias wrapped in a crispy cheese costra, topped with toasted pineapple, pickled Jalapeno and onions and drizzled in chipotle sauce and cotija cheese. The twist? It’s served on a signature hand-pressed corn tortilla by COYO Taco.

This culinary phenomenon is available for $11 at all COYO Taco locations starting March 5 through the end of the month. COYO plans to donate proceeds to 305 Day’s charity partner, Chapman Partnership for the Homeless.

The 305 fun doesn’t stop there. Join the Miami community in the annual 305 Day Block Party presented by Publix, taking place at Wynwood Marketplace a few days earlier on March 2 from 3:05 to 10 p.m. Expect a festive lineup of performances, culinary vendors and interactive art and activities. Best of all, it’s free.

And as much as we love our city, sometimes a quick getaway is appreciated... made possible with South Florida-based Spirit Airlines flights starting at $30.50 to select destinations from Miami International Airport. The caveats are that you must book between 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on March 5 and your trip must fall between April 10 and May 22 this year. Safe travels!