From fireworks to dining to parties and more, here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July in Miami for the perfect Independence Day.

America's Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park

Enjoy the 4th of July with a grand firework showcase at America's Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park. Spanning 32 acres in the heart of Downtown Miami, this location is ideal for families and friends who want to hang at the iconic park with open lawn spaces, a wide bay walk, winding walkways, a golden beach spot and VIP seating areas. 301 North Biscayne Blvd., Miami @bayfrontparkmia

American Social

Kick off your Independence Day celebration by getting a real taste of American tradition at American Social, where the standard for American cuisine is second-to-none. With a versatile range of services and sweet deals, you’d wish it was Independence Day every day. 690 SW First Ct., Miami, @americansocial

Summerfest by Loews Hotels

Summer is officially in full swing at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Enjoy the summer-long immersive program, Summerfest encouraging wanderlust for all ages. Complete with summer-themed experiences, Loews offers the ultimate staycation experience for the summer holiday. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @loewsmiami

Michelle Bernstein Catering

Relieve yourself of cooking duties this holiday with MBC’s (@mbcmiami) crafted holiday menu. Guests can enjoy a delectable menu that features BBQ spare ribs, BBQ chicken quarters, mac and cheese, watermelon and smoked potato salad. Drawing the curtains on the feast is a "Build Your Own Strawberry Shortcake” for dessert, making this the ultimate way to spend America’s favorite holiday.

VIP Nightlife x Pier Pressure Party Cruise

Spend your Fourth of July with a stunning view of the fireworks atop a yacht. Step up your celebration by stepping aboard the SeaFair Miami, a 40 million dollar mega yacht with a lower-level nightclub and a sky deck to give you the finest views of Bayfront Park’s famed fireworks show. @vipnightlife__

Star Spangled Awesome Wharf Miami

Flounder in the epitome of Independence Day at the Wharf, where you'll be partying like it's 1776. The 30,000-square-foot open-air pop-up boasts a location in South Florida that is second to none, welcoming guests with some of the most delectable beverages and culinary innovations in Miami. 114 SW North River Drive, @wharfmiami