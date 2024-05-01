5 Experiences You Can’t Miss at Baha Mar

By Lauren Stone By Lauren Stone | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

With a plethora of unique offerings that immerse guests in the magic of The Bahamas, this Nassau resort provides an unforgettable adventure.



Luxury Resort Baha Mar offers a plethora of opportunities to play, dine, relax and immerse themselves in Bahamian culture.

From resident flamingos to Bahamian art exhibitions, luxury Nassau resort Baha Mar brings a one-of-a-kind, culturally rich experience to its guests. Deluxe amenities like cabana-adorned pool decks, 45 restaurants, bars and lounges, beachfront waterpark Baha Bay, and a top-ranked golf course are complemented by rare opportunities to learn, explore and immerse yourself in Bahamian culture.

Made up of three iconic hotels, Baha Mar offers the opportunity to choose your luxury Caribbean experience. The Grand Hyatt Hotel, located in the center of the resort, exudes luxury with a variety of upscale restaurants, nightlife options and six tropical pools—perfect for families or romantic getaways. Bringing a stylish and playful vibe to Nassau, the SLS Hotel is the brand’s first in the Caribbean and offers two dedicated pools along with renowned chef-driven dining programs. Inspired by the rich Bahamian culture, Rosewood Baha Mar puts luxury and wellness at the forefront with the Sense Spa, butler service and two exclusive pools.

Read on to learn how Baha Mar combines sumptuous hospitality with regional intrigue.

Dine on Global Delicacies With Bahamian Flair



Guests can indulge in celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s innovative dishes right on the beach at Marcus.

Situated right on the beach, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House features cuisine inspired by Bahamian culture and celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s travels—including influences from Sweden, Japan and Africa. Executive Sous Chef Garret Bowe notes that the whole local snapper dish epitomizes the way that Chef Marcus has been inspired by local cuisine: “We use the Bahamian red snapper and pair it with a berbere, a traditional Ethiopian spice, sauce.”

Not only does it serve some of the freshest local fare around, but the restaurant’s prime beachfront location and ocean views create the ultimate dining vibe. “The atmosphere exudes warmth and hospitality,” Bowe says. “As the sole restaurant on the Baha Mar property with a breathtaking vista of the stunning blue water, it creates an unparalleled dining ambiance, promising an unforgettable experience.”



Skybar is the only rooftop bar on the entire island, offering a beautiful setting to wind down after a day of adventure.

Featuring over 45 unique restaurants and bars, Baha Mar has something to satisfy every craving. If you’re looking for a quick lunch with the kids, head to one of the beachfront food trucks for an easy and delicious meal, or grab some poolside tacos at Drift. For a breezy lunch, sit down in one of Costa’s open-air cabanas to indulge in coastal cuisine enhanced with Mexican flavors. And don’t forget to grab a nightcap under the Bahamian stars at Skybar, the island’s only rooftop bar atop SLS Baha Mar.

Guests can even take their culinary experience up at notch at The Kitchen, Baha Mar’s culinary venue that brings high-tech interactive learning to a state-of-the-art professional kitchen. From adult workshops and master classes with world-renowned chefs to youth and novice classes, The Kitchen creates unforgettable culinary experiences fit for guests of all ages.

Meet the National Bird of The Bahamas



Guests can frolic with Baha Mar’s Caribbean flamingos, the national bird of The Bahamas.

It’s not every day you get to hang out with flamingos, but at Baha Mar, this is the reality. Teaching guests about the national bird of The Bahamas, the resort’s Flamingo Cay is home to 24 Caribbean flamingos, nine of which were hatched and hand-reared at Baha Mar—these “Ambassador” birds are very comfortable with guest interactions, making them the stars of the daily Flamingo Parade and “Meet and Greet” encounters.

The resort even employs a chief flamingo officer, Kristin Smith, as well as a team of experts who care for them. “Guests get an up-close view of the flamingos while they parade through the property,” says Smith. “They can also learn about why the flamingos are here at Baha Mar, their role in the Bahamian culture and the conservation efforts in place.”

Dedicated to preserving the population of the Caribbean’s pink feathered friends, Baha Mar works closely with the Bahamas National Trust, which leads conservation and awareness efforts for native Caribbean flamingos.

Immerse Yourself in Bahamian Artwork



Featuring rotating exhibits of Bahamian art, The Current allows guests to learn more about the culture.

Although The Bahamas has a rich history and vibrant culture, the country has been primarily known for its sun, sand and sea. Baha Mar is working to change this by bringing the local artistic community to the forefront of its art program. Along with positioning Bahamian artworks throughout the casino floor, restaurants and other public spaces, Baha Mar curates an annual series of exhibitions at its gallery and art center The Current, promotes artist residences and hosts events at its Eccho (Expressive Collaboration and Creative House of Opportunities) museum, and showcases more than 150 years of Bahamian art at its Fairwind Exhibition.

“Curatorially, we are consciously inclusive in the types of work we select for exhibition,” Executive Director of Arts and Culture John Cox says. “From 19th-century watercolors to the most contemporary, cutting-edge mixed media works, we want the viewers to walk away with a full immersion of the complexity and nuance of Bahamian art. The idea here is to reveal aspects of Bahamian life and culture that guests would not normally be exposed to otherwise.”



The Current features art classes taught by experts, so guests can try their hand at a variety of different media.

Along with displaying Bahamian art, The Current offers a plethora of opportunities for guests to engage with artists, learn from experts and try their hand at creating pieces of their own. All classes and workshops are led by the experienced artists of The Current team, so guests can hone their skills and learn about different styles and mediums. “Classes include landscape painting, figure drawing, acrylic pouring, botanical leaf printing, relief printmaking and open studio sessions,” Cox says. “In a more social setting, we also offer sip and paint activations. These classes are an excellent way to expose yourself to the technical intricacies of art while engaging in conversation with our well-versed instructors."

Revitalize With a Bespoke Spa Experience



Couples can indulge in a personalized spa experience at ESPA.

Offering a truly one-of-a-kind rejuvenation experience, ESPA at Baha Mar tailors its spa services to each guest’s specific needs and preferences. Whether you’re seeking mental clarity and an uplifted mood or deep relaxation and intense muscle relief, this luxury spa provides a range of bespoke experiences. Its varied menu includes facials, massages, body therapies, manicures and pedicures, and treatments tailored to soothe, pamper and revitalize.

The first ESPA in the Caribbean, the 30,000-square-foot spa is inspired by the natural beauty of The Bahamas, giving guests an immersive experience rooted in the unique ambiance of Nassau.

Slide Into Baha Bay



From big waterslides to poolside eats and drinks, Baha Bay is fun for the whole family.

Directly adjacent to the resort, Baha Bay is Baha Mar’s 15-acre beachfront waterpark, inspired by the natural beauty of The Bahamas. The park’s thrilling attractions, such as The Surf, complete with a wave simulator, and the high-speed Dueling Riptide Coaster, are balanced with more low-key experiences, including The River, a flowing current surrounded by lush tropical foliage. But the fun doesn’t end there—in the center of Baha Bay sits The Pavillion, a casino on the beach where guests can game with a view.

Along with exciting rides, relaxing waters and waterfront gaming, Baha Bay offers three dining options to fuel up before your next activity. Sit down with the kids at Sam’s Crispy Chicken for a casual sandwich or strips, or head to Cleo Grill to dine on elevated Mediterranean street food. To grab a drink and some Mexican-inspired bites, head to 818 Shack for an outdoor, Tulum-style cocktail lounge experience.

With extraordinary experiences that bring guests into the culture, philosophy and atmosphere of the region, as well as luxurious, upscale amenities, Baha Mar offers something new and exciting for every kind of traveler.

