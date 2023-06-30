These Three Miami Spots Made The 50 Top Pizza USA 2023

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

Just when you think Miami has scored enough foodie fame (ex: the Michelin Guide finally made its way here), we tie Portland and San Francisco for the second-best pizza city in the country after, you guessed it, New York. The annual 50 Top Pizza USA Guide for 2023 was recently unveiled at New York’s Chelsea Market, and it has us carb lovers in an absolute frenzy.

Some of the factors that go into the evaluation are the quality of the dough, ingredients used for toppings, service quality and overall customer satisfaction, observed by anonymous inspectors.

While the results aren’t shocking with two out of the three spots being returning winners, the recurring ranking is still something to brag about and we will do just that. Here are the three Miami pizza restaurants currently in the spotlight.

O’Munaciello

This MiMo District outpost of the Florence pizzeria fires up perfectly crispy Neapolitan pies in a handmade brick oven imported from Naples. Each pizza is made fresh to order, created from dough that rises for 48 hours. O’Munaciello ranked in the top 10.

La Leggenda Pizzeria

Located on charming Española Way, La Leggenda is another authentic pizzeria known for their Neapolitan pies. The crust is just the right amount of charred and fluffy and the cheese placement is divine.

PizzElla

While PizzElla used to be a staple at Time Out Market, it has since found its new home in a food truck in Midtown after Time Out announced its closing. The little mobile shop is owned by talent agent-turned-chef Larry Galper, who named the business after his mother Ella. A simple Margherita pie never tasted so good.