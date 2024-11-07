Here’s What $54 Million Can Get You on Star Island

Home & Real Estate, Feature,

Discover what makes 43 Star Island Drive the ultimate retreat for those seeking refined elegance in the heart of Miami Beach—and the only property currently available on the island.

Miami is more than just a place to live; it embodies lifestyle, climate, and energy, where palm-lined avenues and sun-drenched coastlines merge with vibrant urban culture. For those searching for an unparalleled address, few locales match the prestige of Star Island. Nestled within Miami Beach, this exclusive, guard-gated island has long captivated discerning buyers, promising both privacy and proximity to the heart of Miami’s most sought-after districts. It’s here, where some of the city’s most illustrious figures call home, that the property at 43 Star Island Drive awaits.

With a listing price of $54 million, this 11,104-square-foot estate occupies a rare 1.1-acre lot—a significant luxury even by Star Island standards. Surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping, this property features over 200 feet of pristine waterfront with panoramic views of Miami’s skyline and Biscayne Bay. From the moment you enter the double-height foyer, you’re greeted by the grandeur and craftsmanship that define every inch of this meticulously designed residence.

Each of the eight bedrooms offers en suite privacy, ensuring a personal retreat within a larger sanctuary. The primary suite alone boasts sprawling spaces and access to private terraces with waterfront views, blending outdoor beauty with indoor comfort.

Entertainment is paramount here, with numerous spaces designed for gatherings, including an expansive gourmet kitchen fitted with top-of-the-line Viking, SubZero, and Miele appliances. Anchored by an oversized island, the kitchen flows seamlessly into a formal dining room, ensuring the ultimate setting for dining experiences overlooking the bay.

But this estate offers more than just bedrooms and culinary amenities. It’s a self-contained retreat featuring a sleek bar, private office, workshop, rooftop terrace, and even an upstairs kitchen and family room. For guests, the two separate guesthouses and boathouse ensure luxury accommodations for every visitor.

As Liz Hogan, Compass VP of Luxury Sales, says, “43 Star Island Drive truly captures Miami Beach, offering exceptional waterfront living with breathtaking views. This is a generational opportunity to secure a waterfront compound that offers not just a residence but a lifestyle surrounded by Miami’s most notable figures in the heart of the city. The home’s expansive design, vibrant surroundings, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow create the perfect retreat for those seeking the ultimate in privacy and sophistication.”

At 43 Star Island Drive, luxury is felt not just in the home’s scale or amenities but in the unique convergence of location, design, and lifestyle. This is more than a home; it’s a statement of presence on Miami’s most coveted island—a property that could indeed be yours. 43 Star Island Dr, Miami Beach