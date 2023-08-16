Discover This Luxury Waterfront Property

    

Search Our Site

Discover Pine Tree Drive's Stunning Waterfront Property

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | August 16, 2023 | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature real estate

LOCATED ALONG MIAMI’S INTRACOASTAL ON PINE TREE DRIVE, THIS PROPERTY DELIVERS MIAMI BEACH ELEGANCE AND EASE.
bt_313PBNWK7LSSH0N0IX6T35RV02GM4.jpg

The bright foyer is made all the more impressive by 26-foot ceilings. PHOTO BY LEGENDARY PRODUCTIONS/DINA GOLDENTAYER

As the only brand-new waterfront home on the esteemed Pinetree Drive, this elegant house features modern lines and warmth. Complete with a light-filled foyer, striking 26-foot ceilings, and a floating white oak staircase that leads to an excellent room for today’s style of living, this 6,999-square-foot home features six versatile bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a media lounge and more.

bt_ZE6PJ5FL2B29GGXWKBPP4EWONX6G4.jpg

Living space inside the waterfront home. PHOTO BY LEGENDARY PRODUCTIONS/DINA GOLDENTAYER

With a show and chef’s Mia Cucina kitchens featuring Calacatta stone and Miele and Wolf appliances, a 37-foot long pool, oversize hot tub, a cabana bath, and a summer kitchen, this house is designed for entertaining. Noteworthy features include a chilled wine room, custom bar, elevator, Savant System, a three-car garage, and rooftop terrace. 5777 Pinetree Drive is listed for $18.999 million by Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman.

bt_IOJA3CN6Y3EX2IM41EI0O8M3VNWC6.jpg
Exterior view of the Pinetree Drive home PHOTO BY LEGENDARY PRODUCTIONS/DINA GOLDENTAYER


Tags: real estate luxury real estate miami real estate miami luxury real estate Apple News

Photography by: Photos By Legendary Production / Dina Goldentayer