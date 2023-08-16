Discover Pine Tree Drive's Stunning Waterfront Property

LOCATED ALONG MIAMI’S INTRACOASTAL ON PINE TREE DRIVE, THIS PROPERTY DELIVERS MIAMI BEACH ELEGANCE AND EASE.
The bright foyer is made all the more impressive by 26-foot ceilings. PHOTO BY LEGENDARY PRODUCTIONS/DINA GOLDENTAYER
As the only brand-new waterfront home on the esteemed Pinetree Drive, this elegant house features modern lines and warmth. Complete with a light-filled foyer, striking 26-foot ceilings, and a floating white oak staircase that leads to an excellent room for today’s style of living, this 6,999-square-foot home features six versatile bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a media lounge and more.
Living space inside the waterfront home. PHOTO BY LEGENDARY PRODUCTIONS/DINA GOLDENTAYER
With a show and chef’s Mia Cucina kitchens featuring Calacatta stone and Miele and Wolf appliances, a 37-foot long pool, oversize hot tub, a cabana bath, and a summer kitchen, this house is designed for entertaining. Noteworthy features include a chilled wine room, custom bar, elevator, Savant System, a three-car garage, and rooftop terrace. 5777 Pinetree Drive is listed for $18.999 million by Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman.
Exterior view of the Pinetree Drive home PHOTO BY LEGENDARY PRODUCTIONS/DINA GOLDENTAYER