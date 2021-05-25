6 Easy Go-To Destinations This Memorial Day Weekend

Alexa Shabinsky | May 25, 2021 | Lifestyle

Escape Miami for the long weekend and treat yourself to a few days of relaxation. Whether you are in the mood for a short flight or a longer road trip, we have rounded up the best options for your Memorial Day weekend getaway.

Little Palm Island Resort and Spa

Little Torch Key, Florida / Website

Experience paradise, just a three-hour drive south of Miami. The newly renovated property features breathtaking beachfront bungalows, an indoor and outdoor spa experience and world-class cuisine. Spend the day out on the crystal clear water and scuba dive in the Looe Key Reef, or view an aerial shot of the keys through a seaplane. With a variety of activities, adventures and plenty of time at the beach, experience long weekend bliss at Little Palm Island.

French Quarter Inn

Charleston, South Carolina / Website

Located in the heart of the city's Historic District, this luxury boutique hotel is the perfect long weekend getaway, located just steps away from the rich culture and culinary scene of Charleston. Treat yourself to a day on King Street, with an array of local boutiques, brand-name stores, art galleries and more. The French Quarter Inn provides all residents with complimentary in-room artisanal breakfast, southern turndown service and extensive sleep programming. Your stay will be both relaxing and exhilarating as you take in all Charleston has to offer.

SLS Baha Mar

Nassau, Bahamas / Website

Pack your passports, you’re going on vacation! Just a quick 30-minute flight from Miami brings you straight to paradise. The Baha Mar property offers it all, whether you want to hang out by the pool, beach, or play a round on the Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course. The property also offers a variety of restaurants with cuisine ranging from Italian, Asian, steakhouse and more. All rooms and suites feature Bahamian-style furniture and walk-in rain showers to make your stay a total reset experience.

The Breakers

Palm Beach, Florida / Website

Celebrating its 125th year as a Palm Beach staple, The Breakers is the perfect South Florida vacation destination. From golf, tennis, high-end shopping and relaxing beach days, Palm Beach has it all. The beautifully designed rooms and suites highlight the ocean with pastel blues and greens throughout, providing full vacation vibes. The Breakers also offers a private beach club, featuring 25 different oceanfront bungalows with a lounge area, flatscreen TVs, food, cocktails and more, allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy the sun.

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Savannah, Georgia / Website

Situated in the heart of vibrant Savannah, the possibilities are endless. Dine along the river at one of the JW Marriott’s delicious restaurants, or venture out into the city’s downtown with many options just a short walk away. See Savannah through a new lens, as walking tours allow you to explore the history, architecture and progress of the Riverside District. Hotel guests can choose between three different buildings on the property, including the Power Plant, the Three Muses and the Atlantic, with beautiful views of the city, historic atrium or river.

Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club

St. Petersburg, Florida / Website

Head over to Florida’s Gulf Coast for a weekend of activities complete with two beautiful outdoor pools, a championship golf course design by famed architect Ron Garl, tennis courts and a beautiful private marina. The Vinoy Renaissance is located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, surrounded by world-renowned museums and art galleries, along with local galleries and boutiques. While the hotel amenities are amazing, the outdoor opportunities are endless in St. Pete with guided walking and bike tours, St. Pete Pier and a long list of restaurants and bars.