6 Movies For Your Summer Watch List

Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict

Settle in. It’s movie night. We caught up with Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict—founders of Cinema Society, a tastemakers’ movie screening group—as they crafted their lists of can’t-miss summer movies.

A Quiet Place Part II is a chilling follow-up.

Everyone’s favorite topic of conversation: What’s next to binge on Netflix? “Eurovision," Benedict responds heartily. The star-studded cast (Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams) delivers “a riotous treat,” he assures, as characters Lars and Sigrit compete for fame and glory in the world’s largest singing competition. Up next: Wonder Woman 1984 from director Patty Jenkins, who the movie-buff pair is “more than a little obsessed with” at the moment. Finally, Benedict nods to A Quiet Place Part II for its thoroughly “chilling performance.”

A scene from Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods

Saffir, meanwhile, favors the drama with Da 5 Bloods from Oscar winner Spike Lee, followed by Christopher Nolan’s suspenseful film Tenet, which he says “looks edge-of- your-seat.” Mixing classic themes, the highly anticipated espionage-meets-time-travel film is a must-see for Saffir. And to top off the list,he names Amazon original The Vast of Night. Set in the 1950s, the “gripping” story followsa switchboard operator who discovers amysterious audio frequency. Sounds like our quarantines will be very busy, indeed.