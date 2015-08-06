    

6 Not-To-Be Missed Miami Art Institutions during Art Basel

| November 29, 2017 | Culture

THE WOLFSONIAN–FIU

Art-basel-installations-3.jpg

Employing flamingos, centaurs, cowgirls and other whimsical characters, the infectious charm and wit of graphic pioneer Julius Klinger animate “Posters for a Modern Age,” featuring over 100 advertisements, prints, drawings and book illustrations by this Austrian marketing mastermind associated with the Vienna Secession.

Julius Klinger, Plakate Hollerbaum und Schmidt, 1910, from the exhibition “Julius Klinger: Posters for a Modern Age,” at The Wolfsonian–FIU in Miami Beach through April 29, 2018.

NORTON MUSEUM OF ART

Art-basel-installations-4.jpg

Blurring the boundary between photography and painting, Justin Brice Guariglia explores the impact of our changing climate in “Earth Works,” with 22 bird’s-eye views created through a unique printing process that gives the works physical depth and dimension, capturing the melting of Greenland’s glaciers in stunning detail.

Justin Brice Guariglia, QAANAAQ I, 2015/2016, from the exhibition “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene,” at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach through January 7, 2018.

PATRICIA & PHILLIP FROST ART MUSEUM

Art-basel-installations-2.jpg

Featuring highlights from the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington, D.C., “Continental Abstraction” surveys the myriad social, political and artistic issues faced by 20 nations across Latin America, as seen through the abstract lens of more than 30 artists. Located on the West Miami-Dade County campus of Florida International University, the Frost’s season also includes a retrospective look at mystical Cuban painter Rafael Soriano and a lecture by provocative Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Joseph Martinez.

Elsa Gramcko, Composition 20, 1958, from the exhibition “Continental Abstraction,” at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU in Miami through February 18, 2018.

PÉREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI

Art-basel-installations-1.jpg

The most recent homegrown art institution to make a capital splash, Pérez Art Museum Miami draws a steady stream of visitors to the waterfront since moving downtown four years ago, with exhibitions and events relevant to South Florida’s geopolitical position and diverse population. “The purview is international and contemporary art, but everything we program is seen through the lens of Miami,” says PAMM’s director, Franklin Sirmans. The winter lineup includes a survey of 20 years of work by Dara Friedman, one of the community’s leading lights; a showcase of recent Cuban art donated by namesake benefactor Jorge M. Pérez; and typewriter art from Miami Beach’s copious Sackner Archive of Concrete and Visual Poetry. “What defined contemporary art here in a lot of people’s minds is the fact that Miami has so many private collection spaces,” Sirmans says, yet public museums are turning the tide. “Now we’re more the must-see.”

Dara Friedman, Mother Drum, 2016, from the exhibition “Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger,” at Pérez Art Museum Miami through March 4, 2018.

NSU ART MUSEUM FORT LAUDERDALE

Art-basel-installations-5.jpg

Frank Stella is an art star still blazing trails at age 81, and the exhibition “Frank Stella: Experiment and Change,” at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, surveys his progressive expansion of pictorial space. Flashing back across his career, director and chief curator Bonnie Clearwater reveals connections among some 300 works and annotated studies from Stella’s “Working Archive,” including previously unseen two- and three-dimensional material. The exhibition is part of the museum’s Regeneration Series, illuminating how World War II altered perception and expression in Europe and the U.S. and launching the museum’s 60th-anniversary year.

Frank Stella, Hiraqla Variation II, 1968, from the exhibition “Frank Stella: Experiment and Change,” at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale through July 8, 2018.

LOWE ART MUSEUM

Art-basel-installations-6.jpg

A lifetime of combing Miami Beach for organic traces and oceanic inspiration draws Michele Oka Doner deeper “Into the Mysterium.” Her new body of work magnifies specimens from the Marine Invertebrate Museum at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science in 55 large-format photographs and an immersive four-channel video installation, Mysterium Alive, on the Lowe Art Museum’s Coral Gables campus.

Michele Oka Doner, Double Portals, 2017, from the exhibition “Michele Oka Doner: Into the Mysterium,” at the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami through January 14, 2018.

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE WOLFSONIAN–FIU, MIAMI BEACH, FL (PLAKATE HOLLERBAUM UND SCHMIDT); COURTESY OF THE ARTIST © 2017 (QAANAAQ I). PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE COLLECTION OF OAS AMA/ART MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAS (COMPOSITION 20); © DARA FRIEDMAN, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND GAVIN BROWN’S ENTERPRISE, NEW YORK (MOTHER DRUM)

