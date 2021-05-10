What It Takes to Build a 7-Figure Real Estate Business with Justin Colby

by Evan Arroyo | May 10, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Have you heard of the Science of Flipping Podcast and Science of Flipping Coaching Program? If you haven’t, you are missing a lot on building a successful real estate career. Justin Colby is the founder of both programs, which he takes people through steps, methods, and tips of achieving milestones in a successful journey in real estate. His in-depth knowledge of real estate and his open personality makes him one of the best real estate trainers.

Justin Colby Background

Justin graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor's degree in Englis, and he only unearthed the passion for the real estate career after connecting with a friend who’s dad was a developer. He has over fourteen years of experience and flipped 1700 homes in multiple markets. Here is what it takes to build a 7-figure real estate program.

• Patience

The virtue of patience is vital in any pursuit. Nothing comes easy, and so you need to work hard as you wait for your efforts to bear fruits. Before thriving in real estate, Justin went through a crash where he lost his car and house and ended up sleeping on a friend’s couch. He, however, came across a mentor who gave him the upper hand to bounce back. This opportunity allowed him to flip houses and quickly shine in the real estate industry.

2. Willingness

Justin Colby advises that if you want to succeed in something, you need to enjoy it because it can create a fascinating lifestyle. You should also be aware that there are challenges that come along with the pursuit, which you must be ready to face. The best thing is that each challenge comes with a priceless lesson. It would be best to have that will, interest, or passion for reaching your goals. They are vital sustainability factors to get you past anything.

3. A strong mindset

According to Colby, you need to have the fortitude to withstand challenges, take action, and beat procrastination. Your work ethics and attitude will determine how far you can push to attain your desires. Also, according to him, procrastination is the greatest hindrance to success.

Conclusion

Real estate is a business that requires skills and a strong aptitude to be competitive. If you maintain patience, sustainability, and a positive mindset to leverage your skills, you will be a force in the industry sooner than you expect. Follow Colby on Instagram.