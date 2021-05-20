8 Miami Over-the-Top Party Dinner Destinations

Paige Mastrandrea | May 20, 2021 | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Features Featured

While the clubs may be back open in Miami, there is no shortage of restaurants to head to in order to get your party fix. From extravagant dinner-with-a-show options to destinations that cater to group meals with an unbeatable party vibe, Miami offers something for everyone. Indulge in delicious cuisine, sip pretty cocktails or order magnums of flaming champagne as you dance the night away and take it in the vivacious ambiance of this great city.

JAYA AT THE SETAI

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach / Website

Jaya's weekend dinner parties are an absolute must if you're looking for a delectable meal in a stunning atmosphere. Complete with fire dancers and lively music, Jaya offers guests the perfect live entertainment to turn the meal up a notch from Thursday-Sunday, with dinner service offered from 6-11pm.

MARION MIAMI

1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami / Website

Marion was one of the first venues of Miami to truly capture the ultimate dinner party experience and continues to do so throughout the week—even on Tuesdays, for its new Lobster Tuesday feast, which offers a prix-fixe menu of decadent lobster-centric dishes for a group of friends. Once the clock strikes 11pm, be prepared for the lights to go down and flaming bottles of champagne and dancers to ensue, which will bring the vibe up to a pure party that cannot be missed.

MAYAMI MEXICANTINA

127 NW 23rd St, Miami / Website

This new Mexicantina offers the best of Miami nightlife in a hip and sexy setting, located in the heart of Wynwood. Indulge in creative libations and indulgent bites like Japanese A5 wagyu tacos or aguachile de atun ceviche and be prepared for a night to remember complete with fire dancers, drummers, bottle parades and more that will transport you straight to Tulum.

SEASPICE

422 NW N River Dr, Miami / Website

Dinner, a party and waterfront views? That's hard to beat. Enjoy it all at Miami River hot spot Seaspice, whether it's for a late-night dinner celebration or their famous Sunday brunch that stretches all the way until the sun sets. To get the full Miami experience, pull your yacht up and dock on-site to enjoy the decadent meal in style.

MILA

1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, Miami Beach / Website

New to the Miami scene, MILA has cemented itself as one of the hottest spots in the city—and for good reason. With decadent 'MediterrAsian' cuisine including brimming platters of sushi or the signature bone marrow, a breathtaking atmosphere and beautiful crowd plus fire dancing entertainment, a night at MILA is a guaranteed good time for your group outing.

FAENA THEATER

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach / Website

Faena has become famous for its enticing nightlife scene and the Faena Theater shows are always guaranteed to impress, leading to a very memorable night out. Right now, guests can view 'Tryst—A Lover's Rendevous' at the theatre and opt for dinner with a show, ranging from Thursday at 9pm to Friday and Saturday showings available at 8:30pm and 10:30pm. Expect a captivating and sultry performance complete with incredible talent and finesse, all enjoyed in the inimitable atmosphere of Faena's renowned theater.

STRAWBERRY MOON

601 Washington Ave, Miami Beach / Website

This new hot spot recently opened inside Dave Grutman & Pharrell Williams' The Goodtime Hotel, and immediately solidified itself as one of the top party destinations in the city. Indulge in the restaurant's Mediterranean cuisine and signature 'Moon Bread' and then head over for poolside entertainment, which has a rotating schedule of live DJs and celebrity performances that ensure a good time.

THE GRAMERCY MIAMI

65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables / Website

Roman Jones' newest venue, The Gramercy Miami, offers his signature dinner party vibe that can be found at his other hot spots throughout the city including Kiki on the River. Diners can indulge in American brasserie-style cuisine or decadent sushi, beautifully-presented cocktails and enjoy vibrant music that will keep the party going until late in the night.