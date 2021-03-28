8 Restaurants To Book For Easter Sunday Brunch In Miami

Alexa Shabinsky | March 28, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

Celebrate with good food and good company with Miami’s best Easter Sunday Brunches.

The Miami food scene is taking Easter brunch seriously this year. With a variety of set menus, à la carte items and Easter-themed meals, going out for Easter brunch will be a tasty and entertaining experience for the whole family. Whether you plan to go out or stay home, we’ve got you covered!

The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller

9011 Collins Ave., Surfside / Website

Chef Keller has put together the perfect prix-fixe menu with both delicious and beautifully-plated dishes. The menu includes a pastry assortment, fruit cocktail and raw bar selection for the table, as well as a choice of elevated classic brunch dishes such as a Hen Egg Omelete with black truffle, and Steak and Eggs. And of course, we cannot forget about dessert, with a choice between Crème Brulée for the table or Rainbow Sherbert.

Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach / Website

Champagne for you and the Easter Bunny for the kids. Indulge in Jaya’s prix-fixe Grand Buffet featuring a seafood raw bar, sushi stations, Asian specialties and decadent liquid nitrogen ice cream. It's the perfect experience for the whole family, with an 11 a.m. Easter Egg hunt around the property for the kids.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Enjoy seafood, a refreshing cocktail and a beautiful view. Easter brunch will introduce new dishes for the seafood lover, including the Ahi Tuna Carpaccio and Whole Roasted Pompano. This delicious meal and great company will make for a memorable Easter brunch experience.

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St, Design District / Website

Celebrate with delicious food and take in the beautiful interior design of Le Jardinier, with seating both in the dining room and outdoor patio. The classic brunch menu will be available for order, featuring a few unique Easter brunch specials such as Florida Rock Shrimp and a Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Quiche.

Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Brickell / Website

With two brunch offerings, dine-in at Zuma’s classic Easter brunch or opt for the specialty to-go picnic basket. The to-go basket features a meal for two, including both hot and cold dishes, a bottle of champagne, along with dishes, glasses and place settings for the ultimate picnic! If you plan to dine-in, the weekend brunch menu features bottomless cocktail options along with famed dishes such as Wagyu Gyozas, sashimi selection and an Easter-themed dessert with a chocolate egg and pastry plate.

Lido Bayside Grill / Website

Coined 'Not Your Standard Easter,' Lido Bayside Grill is putting on a festive and flavorful brunch. Featured Easter dishes include the Green Eggs and Ham made with smoked ham, curly kale and poached eggs; and New England Lobster Rolls. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available in addition to the Easter menu. The views and food at Lido Bayside Grill are the ultimate ingredients for a perfect Easter!

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach / Website

For a fun and delicious dining experience, dine at MILA’s beautiful rooftop and explore their delectable menu. Easter Brunch will consist of their classic Mediterranean and Asian dishes, along with specialties including a Colorado Rack of Lamb with four frenched bone chops. But make sure to save room for dessert, because their Easter special, Toasted Chocolate, is no joke! A caramelized white chocolate dome with ice cream, brown butter sable, and toasted Italian meringue with lime zest is the best way to end off the meal.

Baia Beach Club

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Head over to the Mondrian South Beach and experience the beautiful Mediterranean spirit of the new hot spot, Baia Beach Club. Sunday’s Easter Brunch includes specials such as the grilled halloumi cheese appetizer, seared Faroe Island salmon, and a Fireman Derek's carrot cake. Indulge in delicious food with the beautiful oceanfront view while you dine this Easter.