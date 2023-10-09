8 Top Inspiring Business Leaders in Florida to Follow in 2023

By The Claudine Arthurs Agency By The Claudine Arthurs Agency | | People Sponsored Post

In the dynamic realm of business, inspiration can be the key to unlocking your potential. Florida is a hotbed for innovation and business brilliance, with a vibrant community of trailblazing people leading the charge. Here are 8 top Florida-based business leaders who are poised to make waves in 2023 and beyond. By following their journeys and heeding their advice, you'll gain invaluable insights, practical strategies, and the motivation needed to fuel your own success story. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, these visionary leaders will inspire you to reach new heights and conquer the challenges that lie ahead.

Regina Campbell, Managing Partner of The Campbell Law Group

Her advice: In a competitive business landscape, it's imperative for companies to be forward-looking to thrive. A forward-thinking company is innovative, distinguishing itself from the competition. Such companies are meticulous and planning for success in detail rather than passively waiting for opportunities. They're adaptable, keenly sensing market shifts and adjusting accordingly. Being proactive, they preemptively address potential challenges rather than merely reacting to them. Their focus is unwavering, eliminating unnecessary distractions and making tough decisions when necessary. A blend of practicality and creativity drives their strategies, ensuring they're both feasible and imaginative. While they have lofty aspirations, they remain grounded, balancing ambition with realism.

Bio: Regina is the Managing Partner at The Campbell Law Group located in Coral Gables, Florida. She and her firm have successfully prosecuted and litigated in areas such as business fraud, Ponzi schemes, tortious interference with business relationships, non-compete agreements, shareholder disputes, complex divorce cases, and post-divorce cases, especially those involving parties adept at concealing assets or evading support obligations.

Before becoming an attorney, Regina built several businesses from scratch, giving her profound expertise in intricate business and financial transactions. She is especially skilled in mergers and acquisitions (M&As), private equity funding, and the strategic drafting and planning of company structures and governance documents. She deeply understands the intricacies of management and the relationships between company shareholders or members and owners. Regina is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish, and has served businesses and families from over twenty countries with their legal needs. Connect with Regina on LinkedIn.

Dr. Lisa Palmer, CEO, RenewMe; National Media Personality; Founder, The Renew Center of FL

Her advice: "Life is not a linear journey; each of us encounters distinct challenges and hurdles. Remember, you don't attract what you desire, but rather who you truly are. Setbacks and obstacles aren't in your path to break you; they're designed to mould you," says Dr. Palmer, who began her company with just $100 and turned it into a thriving business. Along her journey, she discovered that self-belief and resilience are pivotal in reshaping our stories into empowering narratives. Lastly, she contends "Your mindset doesn't just play a role in healing; it can be the spark that drives your ambitions, turning challenges into opportunities."

Bio: Dr. Lisa Palmer, Ph.D., LMFT, CHT, CRRTT is one of America's premier psychotherapists and healers, regularly featured on national and international television screens. As the founder of The Renew Center of Florida, which Newsmax ranked as the #1 PTSD Treatment Center in the US, her expertise is widely recognized. Beyond her impressive professional accomplishments, Dr. Palmer also wore the crown as a former Miss Vermont USA. She is a frequent voice on networks such as FOX, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and SKY TV, sharing insights on mental health as it intersects with news, pop culture, science, and health.

Dr. Palmer's entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her ventures into the iOS mindfulness tech arena, where she stands out as one of the few women and even fewer minority women founders. With her rich half-Dominican, half-Italian American heritage, she is poised to become the first psychotherapist to launch a superapp. She's the driving force behind the RenewMe brand, including subsidiaries Soulscape and Spascape. Collaborating with former Apple engineers, Dr. Palmer aims to create a unique experience that champions global mental health awareness. This initiative offers tools for everyone, from employees to mindful travelers, ensuring they lead a more balanced life. Dr. Palmer was inducted into the Marquis Who's Who in America for significant contributions in their field. Follow Dr. Palmer on Instagram.

Melanie C. Klein, Success + Empowerment Coach

Her advice: Your commitment to personal and professional growth is the cornerstone of your entrepreneurial success. As you invest in your own development, you fortify the foundation upon which your business thrives. Self-awareness, continuous learning, and embracing feedback are your tools for building a resilient and innovative venture. Remember, the strength of your business mirrors the strength of your personal growth. So, nurture both, and watch them propel you toward lasting prosperity. Additionally, by intertwining your personal and professional growth, you create a symbiotic relationship where the lessons learned in one realm can enhance the other, resulting in a holistic approach to success that transcends traditional boundaries.

Bio: Melanie C. Klein, M.A., is a sought-after empowerment + success coach working with individuals and teams across the country to align and integrate their personal and professional spheres for increased success and abundance without compromising their joy. Combining over two decades of professional and personal work, Melanie integrates her background in mindfulness and embodied wisdom with her academic expertise and advocacy work. In this way, she offers a holistic and unique pathway to personal freedom and prosperity, one that is customized and designed for each individual. Melanie has written and/or contributed to over 9 books on empowerment, success mindset and cultivating resilience, has been featured as a top coach to watch by LA Weekly and writes a monthly column for Inman News with Emily Bossert. Her TEDx, Conscious Empowerment and Collective Liberation, is now available online. Follow Melanie on LinkedIn

Richard Parker, Founder and CEO - Roy Street Advisors, Investment Banker

His Advice: I have worked with hundreds of business owners in my thirty-plus years in the M&A world from small entrepreneurs to billionaires. The ones who have achieved massive success aren’t focused on the money - their only goal is to build a great company. They constantly seek improvement. They hire the best talent and empower them to challenge ideas, to always play “what if”, and to keep learning.

Run your company like you have to sell it. Eliminate what buyers will perceive as problems such as customer concentration, reliance on the owner, or a lack of a concise growth plan. Addressing key issues now will help your business today and make it infinitely more valuable when the time comes to exit. An investment banker’s sole focus must be on doing right by their client. Make their goals, your only goals, and the money and gratification will fall into place by default. The M & A landscape evolves, so keep learning. If you’re the smartest one in the room; you’re in the wrong room.

Bio: Richard Parker is a 30-year M&A professional with experience in all facets of deal-making. He has personally purchased 13 businesses and his boutique investment banking firm –

Roy Street Advisors helps companies generating up to $10 million in EBITDA prepare for, and ultimately exit.

His most impactful and gratifying work has come from helping tens of thousands of individuals realize their dream of owning a business through his best-selling program, the How To Buy A Good Business At A Great Price© series – a strategy guide for business buyers that has been sold in more than 80 countries (richardparker.com).

He is the former Managing Director of P-Squared, a Dalio Family Office-funded investment firm.

Richard is a Forbes.com contributor, has been featured in The New York Times, The Street.com, FOX News, Entrepreneur Magazine, was an Inc. Magazine Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee, and has over 200 published articles to his credit on buying and selling businesses.

A South Florida resident since 1996, Richard still plays old guys “beer league” ice hockey four times per week. Follow Richard on LinkedIn

Seth Eisenberg, President & CEO

His advice: Don’t just be ahead of the curve; shape the curve. For our team, that means bridging emotional intelligence with artificial intelligence.

Empathy, compassion, emotional literacy, and trauma-informed client services available anytime, anywhere to anyone will empower human connection and contribution and fuel exponential growth and impact across diverse industries. That involves constantly envisioning tomorrow based on novel technologies, consumer needs, significant market trends, and then investing human, financial, and creative resources to tangibly bring that vision to life. Personally, I’m laser-focused on the space where emotional intelligence meets artificial intelligence because that’s where I see the greatest opportunity to touch lives locally and across the globe.

As technology more rapidly takes on tasks that just recently required people, providing resources to help people strengthen emotional intelligence and human connection so they can be the drivers of technology-based services becomes even more critical for entrepreneurs of today and the future.

Bio: Seth Eisenberg is a passionate believer in the safer, saner, more loving world we know is possible. He’s spent much of his life advancing causes that bring that world to life. As a Master Trainer, Eisenberg has trained more than 1,000 clergy and behavioral health professionals to facilitate workshops on the Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills (PAIRS).

Eisenberg’s approach to leadership and team building has led organizations he’s guided to exponential growth. His approach combines values-based, mission-driven mentorship built on a technology infrastructure that evolves along with best practices and novel adaptations of innovative technologies. The result has been increasingly substantial impact while leading frontline managers and team members to experience high levels of job satisfaction, contribution, and work/life balance. [email protected]

The father of three sons, Eisenberg and his wife reside in Miami, Florida. Eisenberg has appeared frequently in the media. His favorite was an interview with comedian Bill Maher.

Follow Seth on LinkedIn

Miguelangel Salazar-Pesce, Principal Broker at East Coast Properties & Commercial Real Estate

His advice: In the ever-evolving landscape of commercial real estate, two fundamental traits serve as the bedrock of success: Value and Consistency. These attributes alone can propel you to great heights within the industry.

Regarding Value, I'm a strong advocate for enhancing one's worth through various forms of personal development. I highly recommend immersing yourself in courses, whether they are traditional university programs or online courses offered by reputable organizations. The more knowledge you acquire, the better you can communicate, exude confidence, and hence increase your value.

As for Consistency, it should permeate every facet of your professional journey. This can be achieved by establishing consistent habits that pave the way to your goals. To maintain this consistency, foster authentic relationships with individuals who share your vision and ambitions. Prioritize self-care and well-being, recognizing that without them, personal growth remains elusive. Let humility always guide your actions, and, above all, express gratitude to God.

Bio: Miguelangel Salazar-Pesce serves as the principal broker at East Coast Properties & Commercial Real Estate. This year alone, he and his partner, Azael Reyes, have achieved a remarkable cumulative value of over $50 million in commercial real estate deals, solidifying their prominence in the Miami real estate market. Miguelangel consistently delivers exceptional value to his clients through his extensive market knowledge and deep-rooted relationships. Miguelangel's educational background includes two master's degrees from Florida International University: one in international real estate and another in jurisprudence in banking. These academic achievements have not only enriched his knowledge but also fostered vital connections that have proven instrumental to his career.

In addition to their real estate ventures, Miguelangel and Azael Reyes own and operate a construction company. Their strategic vision includes plans to merge it with their brokerage, with the goal of becoming a formidable force in both brokerage and development. They are dedicated to nurturing the growth of thriving communities while securing success for their clients. Connect with Miguelangel on LinkedIn.

Abdallah Musmar, Entrepreneur, AI Strategist, Professor

His advice: While I firmly believe that AI possesses the remarkable capacity to recreate and reimagine almost anything, it's crucial to recognize that at the core of every groundbreaking technological advancement lies human innovation and creativity. Therefore, it's essential to keep in mind that while machines may replicate, it's the human touch that truly drives innovation.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, it's easy to become enamored with the capabilities of technology. However, it's vital to remember that true magic unfolds when human ingenuity and AI collaborate harmoniously. AI serves as a potent tool in our hands, amplifying our capabilities and enabling us to push boundaries. Yet, the essence of innovation still resides within us—in our ability to ideate, adapt, and imbue our creations with purpose and meaning.

I propose that our goal should be to embrace AI as a partner, not a replacement. Let the fusion of human ingenuity and artificial intelligence guide us toward a future defined by unparalleled innovation and limitless possibilities.

Bio: Dr. Abdallah Musmar, is renowned for his expertise in generative AI entrepreneurship and AI strategy. His illustrious career includes a pivotal role as the AI Director at PwC, where he leads the charge in advancing the company's artificial intelligence capabilities.

He has a distinguished academic background that includes a Doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in Information Systems from the University of South Florida. Abdallah stands at the forefront of the AI revolution. His research interests encompass diverse areas, such as fighting fake news using Agent-Based Modeling and detecting signals from cryptocurrency news.

With over a decade of experience in Analytics and AI, Abdallah's passion lies in collaborating on exciting AI projects and demystifying AI for businesses striving to reach new heights. If you're eager to elevate your venture and unravel the AI puzzle, connect with him on LinkedIn to embark on that journey together.

Demetra Davis, Founder and CEO, Gordavi

Her Advice: In my role as a coach and author, I've had the privilege of contributing to several inspirational anthologies. With this experience in mind, I wholeheartedly encourage you to infuse genuine joy into your work while welcoming challenges as vital stepping stones on your personal growth journey. Commit yourself to continuous self-improvement with unwavering dedication, consistently pursuing excellence in your chosen field, and embrace the ever-evolving nature of your path.I also strongly encourage you to draw strength and inspiration from your faith​​, which will help you to find beauty, even in the face of adversity. Sharing the invaluable insights you gain with others is certain to be a source of fulfillment. These guiding principles will pave the way for you to lead a more fulfilling and purpose-driven life.

Bio: Demetra Davis, is a distinguished U.S. Air Force veteran and the CEO of Gordavi, LLC, a business consulting and coaching firm. Gordavi, which is in its fifth year, offers a diverse range of services, including business start-up support, leadership development, staff onboarding, and ongoing training. Davis is certified in personality assessment via Wiley's DiSC assessment and the 5 Behaviors of a Successful Team, facilitating effective team dynamics within organizations. The firm also provides services like credit repair, business and marketing plan development, web design, and coaching.

The multitude of services offered by Gordavi, LLC has evolved in response to the growing needs of its clients. This customer-centric approach reflects their commitment to building trust and lasting relationships. Gordavi, LLC is also a government contractor, certified as a woman-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and minority-owned business. Looking ahead, Gordavi's focus is on growth, with an emphasis on expanding its client base and government contracting opportunities at local, state, and federal levels. They aspire to become a trusted name known for delivering quality services to their clients. Follow Demetra on LinkedIn