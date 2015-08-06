    

A Bright Supersized Tote Arrives in Time for Summer

HELENA KONTOS | June 17, 2019 | Lifestyle Style

Whether jetting to the Bahamas or brunching at Soho House, carrying summer essentials is well... essential, so why not do it in an elevated fashion? Enter the Louis Vuitton Summer Monogram Collection in a wide range of imaginative colorways and with exaggerated proportions of the iconic LV print.

Tote_Louis_Vuitton_Monogram_canvas.jpg

Monogram New Tote summer, price upon request, Louis Vuitton, Design District

Both large and miniature motifs grace beloved classics such as the Speedy, Neverfull, Bumbag and Keepall. The stunning summer lineup also includes the brand-new Onthego tote inspired by the Sac Plat tote created in 1968. The house designed the collection in a variety of neutrals, oranges, lilacs, pinks and reds, making optimism and self-expression the driving forces behind these larger-than-life accessories. Pair them with any luxury vacay for summer style that is uniquely you.

PHOTO BY STEFF MITCHELL; STYLED BY MARIE AMELIE SAUVÉ

