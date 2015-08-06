    

A-Listers Don't Do Disney Like Everyone Else

By Stephanie Davis Smith | July 2, 2019 | Lifestyle

Since childhood, we’ve been taught “no cutting in line.” But those in the know scratch that approach and book the Disney Private VIP Tour at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland Resort VIP Tours in Anaheim, California.

Fantasyland

The little-known offerings for groups of up to 10 include a personal guide who, at Disney World, picks you up in a private car and takes you to the back entrance of any theme park, where you’re greeted with snacks and beverages. These guides have an encyclopedic knowledge of the parks; unparalleled access to shows, rides, secret pathways, and high-prio seating at shows and parades; and the ability to score in-demand restaurant reservations (imagine a FastPass+ on steroids). There is little waiting or time-wasting—thus, no whiny kids or endless preplanning. Throw a challenge out to the guide and they’ll usually find a way to make it happen. In the words of Jay-Z, “There’s always an extra level you don’t know about.” $425-$625 per hour, park admission excluded, 407-560-4033, disneyworld.disney.go.com; 714-300-7710, disneyland.disney.go.com

