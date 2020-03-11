A Look Back at Super Bowl LIV

By Elisa Baena; Shot by Seth Browarnik | March 13, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

A recap of the hottest parties during Super Bowl weekend, captured by World Red Eye's Seth Browarnik.

RAIN DANCE

Bruce Beal and Wayne and Cynthia Boich hosted the most exclusive private party of Super Bowl LIV, welcoming locals Stephen Ross and Jorge Pérez, as well as NFL legends including Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins and Joe Montana.

ALL THE GOODIES

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Tiki Barber hit Rolling Stone magazine’s party at the SLS South Beach. Performers included DJ Khaled & Friends, Paris Hilton and Ciara, who dressed for the occasion.

FANATICS CLUB

The Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel married sports and entertainment with an upbeat celebration. Performances by The Chainsmokers, Migos, Post Malone and Swizz Beatz were the party’s centerpiece.

TRIBUTE TO A LEGEND

To pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, Fanatics owner Michael Rubin provided over 1,500 Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jerseys to party attendees, including Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti.

ALL HAIL QUEEN CARDI B

J-Lo and Shakira weren’t the only Latina queens to make headlines on big game weekend. On Saturday night, the sold-out crowd at E11EVEN partied with Cardi B to hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman celebrated their victory at Super Bowl LIV at none other than LIV nightclub. Joining the fun: J Balvin, Kanye West and Lil Nas X.

GET TOASTED

The night before the big game, Paul McCartney, Cedric the Entertainer and Elon Musk hit the Sports Illustrated party at the Fontainebleau, where musical guests included Marshmello and Black Eyed Peas.

THE REGULARS

It was all spaghetti, meatballs and mega babes at Rao’s by the Beach. Friday night hosts included Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver and Haley Kalil.