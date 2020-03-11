    

Parties

March 11, 2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Metamorphosis Gala 2020
March 10, 2020

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the New Coconut Grove Visitor Center
February 26, 2020

Buen Provecho Miami 2020

People

March 1, 2020

Lais Ribeiro on Life as a Supermodel and Supermom
February 25, 2020

Giuseppe Zanotti and Swae Lee Launch a Gender Neutral Shoe Collection in Miami
February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry

Food & Drink

February 25, 2020

Meet the Entrepreneurs Behind Your Favorite Spirits
February 17, 2020

Chef Marcus Samuelsson is Opening Red Rooster in Overtown
February 10, 2020

An Insider's Guide to the 19th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Home & Real Estate

March 11, 2020

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Debuts a Gorgeous New Design
March 2, 2020

Dora Puig on Future Trends in Luxury Real Estate
January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa

Style & Beauty

March 13, 2020

Francisco Costa Discovers the Beauty Secrets of Brazil
March 11, 2020

An Excerpt from Angela Martini's Memoir 'Love Hope Light'
March 2, 2020

A Night at the Versace Museum
A Look Back at Super Bowl LIV

By Elisa Baena; Shot by Seth Browarnik | March 13, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

A recap of the hottest parties during Super Bowl weekend, captured by World Red Eye's Seth Browarnik.

RAIN DANCE

Bruce Beal and Wayne and Cynthia Boich hosted the most exclusive private party of Super Bowl LIV, welcoming locals Stephen Ross and Jorge Pérez, as well as NFL legends including Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins and Joe Montana.

DSC2147.jpg

ALL THE GOODIES

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Tiki Barber hit Rolling Stone magazine’s party at the SLS South Beach. Performers included DJ Khaled & Friends, Paris Hilton and Ciara, who dressed for the occasion.

Ciara.jpg

FANATICS CLUB

The Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel married sports and entertainment with an upbeat celebration. Performances by The Chainsmokers, Migos, Post Malone and Swizz Beatz were the party’s centerpiece.

DSC2118_2.jpg

TRIBUTE TO A LEGEND

To pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, Fanatics owner Michael Rubin provided over 1,500 Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jerseys to party attendees, including Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti.

DSC2006.jpg

ALL HAIL QUEEN CARDI B

J-Lo and Shakira weren’t the only Latina queens to make headlines on big game weekend. On Saturday night, the sold-out crowd at E11EVEN partied with Cardi B to hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

13Cardi_B_at_Big_Game_Week_Featuring_Cardi_B_at_E11EVEN_2.jpg

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman celebrated their victory at Super Bowl LIV at none other than LIV nightclub. Joining the fun: J Balvin, Kanye West and Lil Nas X.

Patrick_Mahomes_Mecole_Hardman.jpg

GET TOASTED

The night before the big game, Paul McCartney, Cedric the Entertainer and Elon Musk hit the Sports Illustrated party at the Fontainebleau, where musical guests included Marshmello and Black Eyed Peas.

19cedrictheentertainermarshmello5new900x598.jpg

THE REGULARS

It was all spaghetti, meatballs and mega babes at Rao’s by the Beach. Friday night hosts included Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, Josephine Skriver and Haley Kalil.

Jasmine_Sanders,_Danielle_Herrington,_Kate_Bock,_Josephine_Skriver,_Haley_Kalil6_2.jpg

Photography by: Seth Browarnik

