    

Parties

December 8, 2017

ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED
December 7, 2017

Art Basel Magazine hosts the 8th Annual Women In Arts Luncheon at Scarpetta By Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
December 5, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises celebrated the Art Of The Party with December issue Cover Star Paris Hilton

December 15, 2017

Power Couple Debra & Dennis Scholl on Redefining Miami through Art & Culture
December 15, 2017

Katy Perry Launches Witness: The Tour with a New Channel on XFinity X1 & Performance in Chicago
December 7, 2017

Lefty Out There on His Collaboration with EFFEN Vodka & His Upcoming Mural in Miami

December 14, 2017

6 Luxe Bottles to Gift Your Host This Holiday Season
December 12, 2017

Where to Dine in Coconut Grove Right Now
December 5, 2017

Cielito Aristan Pops Debuts a Colorful and Creative Spot in Wynwood

November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home

December 11, 2017

Nars Celebrates the Holidays with an Artist-Inspired Collection
December 6, 2017

Kirk Jewelers Brings the Glitz to the Holiday Season with 4 Must-Have Pieces
November 29, 2017

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season
ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED

| December 8, 2017 | Parties

STITCHED along with Ocean Drive Magazine kicked off Art Basel weekend at a private soirée that took place at their Brickell City Centre boutique in celebration of the Art of Style. The invitation-only event was a multi-faceted evening showcasing an exclusive look into the "STITCHED Lifestyle". STITCHED Owner/Founder Eamon Springall was joined by local artist, Alex Yost, who raffled up some of his spray paint, acrylic, and oil art works in "Christmas spirit". Over 200 guests flocked the distinguished Brickell City Centre boutique, toasted the buzz-worthy affair and ended their night at an after party at ORA Nightclub in Miami Beach.

Tags: events parties galleries photos

Photography by Winston Smith

