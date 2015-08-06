ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED

| December 8, 2017 | Parties

STITCHED along with Ocean Drive Magazine kicked off Art Basel weekend at a private soirée that took place at their Brickell City Centre boutique in celebration of the Art of Style. The invitation-only event was a multi-faceted evening showcasing an exclusive look into the “STITCHED Lifestyle”. STITCHED Owner/Founder Eamon Springall was joined by local artist, Alex Yost, who raffled up some of his spray paint, acrylic, and oil art works in “Christmas spirit”. Over 200 guests flocked the distinguished Brickell City Centre boutique, toasted the buzz-worthy affair and ended their night at an after party at ORA Nightclub in Miami Beach.

Photography by Winston Smith