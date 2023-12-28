Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen Opens Second Location In Aventura

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen has expanded from its beloved South of Fifth origin to co-founder Sam Gorenstein’s current home of Aventura in a location that is more than double the size at 4,000 square feet.

Both Gorenstein and co-founder Omer Horev of Pura Vida sought to ignite the presence of Israeli-Mediterranean cuisine in Miami with the concept of Abbalé in 2021, garnering a loyal audience committed to shakshuka, salatim and Tel Aviv-style sidewalk dining. Now, Abbalé is granting patrons from Boca and Fort Lauderdale a chance to indulge in the eatery’s signature coastal Mediterranean charm, immediately felt in the plant-filled, white-brick interior that Horev’s wife Jen designed.

The over 140-seat space features a full service 13-seat bar topped with muted green quartzite stone and white oak, serving as a spot to linger before being seated or a destination to dine and enjoy the selection of Israeli wines, beers and specialty cocktails on offer. Patrons can also choose to experience a more intimate version of dining at the eight-seat chef’s counter, which is surrounded by handmade Moroccan tiles linked to Horev’s Moroccan-Israeli heritage.

The restaurant plans to host a DJ on select nights, as well as cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail tastings and Shabbat dinners. With an expanded kitchen and full bar and lounge, guests can expect a range of new dishes in addition to the traditional favorites. Most recognizable is the hummus tahini, muhammara and charred onion tahini, shakshuka with Moroccan spices, crispy halloumi with grapefruit salad and double cut lamb chops.

New offerings range from za’atar dusted golden chips with caramelized onion labneh and American sturgeon caviar to a 36-ounce prime kosher ribeye for two with garlic confit and za’atar chimichurri. The Aventura kitchen will offer more large format plates such as the ribeye with the increased space. The dessert menu gained soft serve ice cream with tempting flavors such as Har Bracha Tahini with olive oil and sea salt, Saffron & Rose dusted with pistachios and rose petals and a Middle Eastern version of the banana split, the Persian Sundae.

Sommelier Orli Vadai will curate the restaurant’s wine programming, which is regarded for its lesser-known Mediterranean wines from Israel, Lebanon and Macedonia. Specialty cocktails include mixes of flowers, herbs and spices that are crafted to pair harmoniously with the distinct flavors of the Israeli-Mediterranean cuisine.