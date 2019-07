American Lung Association hosts the Memorial Cancer Institute LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree presented by the Mautner Charitable Fund at W Fort Lauderdale

| May 11, 2018 | Parties

On Friday May 11, 2018, the American Lung Association hosted the Memorial Cancer Institute LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree presented by the Mautner Charitable Fund at the W Fort Lauderdale. This fashion-forward celebration honoring Dr. Mark Block and Kathy Molinet-Drum, and sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and Neiman Marcus to name a few, raised over $120,000 for the agency's LUNG FORCE mission. Support from this event will aid in the goal to invest in lung cancer research projects, empower local lung cancer patient, raise awareness to lung cancer and will help grow the many community support programs offered in the South Florida for lung disease patients.