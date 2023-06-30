American Lung Association raises over $215,000 at Soiree to defeat lung cancer

| | Parties

On June 3 the American Lung Association hosted the Memorial Cancer Institute LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree, presented by the Erwin and Barbara Mautner Charitable Foundation, in Fort Lauderdale. 250 attendees came together to sip, shop, and celebrate local LUNG FORCE Heroes. The event raised over $215,000 to fund research and support programs for those living with lung cancer and chronic lung disease. To learn more, visit, https://LUNGFORCESunsetSoiree.org.