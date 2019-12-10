Art Basel Magazine Hosts 10th Annual “Women in Arts” Luncheon at StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Sarah Arison, Sue Hostetler and Helen Molesworth
Stephanie Seidel, Francine Gerrard and Petra Levin
Stacey Glassman Mizener, Belkys Nerey and Lauren Snelling
Sasha Kalter-Wasserman and Allison Janae Hamilton
Paige Larkin, Monica Desai, Dora Puig, Katie lillis
Nichele Thompson and Maria Tamayo
Lauren Gnazzo, Patricia Tortolani and Caraline Zeizel Goldenfarb
Sue Hostetler
Jaki Palacios
Maria Tamayo
Ellie Johnson
Miami Beach, FL – December 5, 2019 – The 10th annual “Women In Arts” luncheon took place at StripSteak by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The event was hosted by Art Basel magazine Editor-in-Chief, Sue Hostetler, along with presenting partners Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, Cuvaison Estate Wines and RADO. The soirée brings together 100 of the top female leaders in the arts community each year and honors three esteemed women who stand out from the rest. This year’s honorees Ghada Amer, Sarah Arison and Helen Molesworth were joined by additional VIPs including Ellie Johnson, Marianne Boesky, Laurie Tisch, Allison Janae Hamilton, Beth Rudin Dewoody, Jan Greenberg, Kinga Lampert, Dana Farouki, Maria Tamayo, Brittany Garcia, Jaki Palacios and more. Guests viewed beautiful displays by both RADO while sipping Cuvaison Estate Wines before heading downstairs to enjoy a three-course lunch by Stripsteak. VIP guests received gifts from Cuvaison Estate Wines and Lab to Beauty.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE