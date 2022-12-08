Art of Self Care 2022

| | Culture Events drink Entertainment

Ocean Drive’s annual health & wellness event, The Art of Self Care presented by BodyArmor, was hosted at the stunning waterfront Baia Beach Club Miami at Mondrian South Beach. This daytime wellness affair featured fitness programming led by RUMBLE trainers Elena Moffa, Alvin Davie and Cam Adams, hydrating sips by BodyArmor, as well as delicious cocktails and seltzers! The event wrapped up with an informative Q&A segment led by the talented SQULPT team. Big thank you to all of our sponsors for such a magical day!

Thank you to our sponsors BodyArmor, Astral Tequila, Cana Artisan, Dr. Brandt, Frame Reformer, Press Seltzer, Rumble Boxing South Beach, Saint James Iced Tea, Seedlip, Sculpt and The Bungalow Agency.