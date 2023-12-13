Art of Self Care 2023

| | People Lifestyle Events Fitness

Ocean Drive celebrated the beginning of Miami Art Week with our annual Art of Self Care event at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. With three live fitness classes hosted by Jetset Pilates, INITIO Parfums Prives and Circuit Academy, guests soaked up the sun while getting their nails done by The Chic Beauty Bar, an experience with Natura Bisse and a jump on their holiday shopping with special vendors.

This dog-friendly event featured special drinks from Gorgie, LaCroix, Happy V, Saint James Tea, Coconut Bar and more. A special thanks to our sponsors La Croix Water, Saint James Iced Tea, Initio Parfums Prives, Happy V, The Chic Bar, Natura Bisse, Green Compass Global, Jetset Pilates, Gorgie, Alala, and Circuit Academy.