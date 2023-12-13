Art of the Party 2023

| | People Parties Celebrity Art

Ocean Drive celebrated our December’s Art Issue release with our annual Art of the Party and cover star Alessandra Ambrosio. Hosted at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, guests enjoyed non-stop music from Chromeo with a surprise performance from DJ John Summit.

Art of the Party also showcased an exciting activation featuring Aston Martin DBX707 and a Romero Britto live art installation. Special guests included Valentina Ferrer, Chelcie May, Silvana Mojica, Rachell Vallori, Andrea Salazar and more, who enjoyed an array of beverages, including Axia spirits, BodyArmor, BuDha Girl sparkling wine, Hendricks Gin, LaCroix, Milagro Tequila, and UNA Vodka.

