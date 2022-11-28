Artists paul nicklen and cristina mittermeier to unveil rare public exhibition at the iconic eden roc miami beach during miami art week 2022 

By CIM Consulting By CIM Consulting | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Photo Courtesy of Cristina Mittermeier, Laundry on the Mandare (2008, Madagascar)

Free and Open to the Public, ‘Evolve’ Seeks to Spotlight the Intersection Between Art and Conservation

Renowned artists Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier, in collaboration with Hilton Asmus Contemporary (Chicago), announce their latest exhibition, Evolve, debuting at the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach during Miami Art Week 2022. Free and open to the community, to rare public exhibition explores the exotic and unexpected beauty of the planet through a retrospective view into photography. Photo Courtesy of Paul Nicklen, Face to Face (2008, Svalbard, Norway)

Comprised of over 30 large scale works, Evolve emphasizes the importance of wildlife conservation and sustainability, while showcasing art’s innate ability to drive conversation and motivate change. A nod to the collection itself, the exhibition will be held at one of Miami’s most sought-after oceanfront resorts and feature the pair’s most well-known photographs from their global expeditions.

"Evolve eloquently pairs our parallel journeys as artists, witnesses, and passionate defenders of the natural world," says Cristina Mittermeier, co-founder of internationally acclaimed non-profit, SeaLegacy. “We know that art has the power to surprise and engage us. Paul and I use art to inspire people to engage in one of the most important conversations of our lifetime - the quest to better understand the ocean's power to protect people, iconic creatures, and our entire planet. Together, we have curated our boldest exhibition yet, and we can't think of a better place to share it than in Miami.” Photo Courtesy of Cristina Mittermeier, Heavenly Virtuous and Miracle (2013, Hawaii)

Mittermeier, a pioneer of the modern conservation photography movement, and Nicklen, the highly regarded National Geographic polar photographer, co-founded SeaLegacy in 2014. For over two decades, the team has leveraged their eye-catching environmental imagery to drive powerful conversation surrounding ocean conservation and climate change through impactful global campaigns. Photo Courtesy of Paul Nicklen, Suspended Grace (2019, Dominica)

The public is invited to experience Evolve starting on Tuesday, November 29 through Sunday, December 4. The exhibition will take place at the storied Mona Lisa Ballroom on-site at the Eden Roc and will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (*closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 1). While on-site, guests are also invited to enjoy special dining offers in one of the property’s signature restaurants. A private, invitation-only event keynoted by Nicklen and Mittermeier will take place on Thursday, December 1 at Eden Roc, benefiting SeaLegacy. Photo Courtesy of Paul Nicklen, Arterial Poetry (2022, Baja Mexico)

In addition to the walk-through exhibition at the Eden Roc, both artists will be presenting works at Hilton Asmus Contemporary Art at CONTEXT Art Miami, Booth B20.

For more information on Evolve, please visit cristinamittermeier.com and paulnicklen.com. To learn more about SeaLegacy and its mission, please go to www.sealegacy.org. For more on the hotel and location of the exhibition, visit www.edenrochotelmiami.com.