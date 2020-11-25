Aston Martin Residences in Miami Unveils First Aston Martin DBX in The Americas

At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

| November 25, 2020 | Parties

The first Aston Martin DBX to arrive in The Americas was unveiled at Aston Martin Residences in Miami on Tuesday, November 24th, by Alejandro Aljanati, CMO of G&G Business Developments, and Nicolette Brent, UK Consul General for Florida.

Owners of the Signature apartments at Aston Martin Residences will receive the first model to be “Made in Wales” as a complement for their new home and to fully enjoy the Aston Martin Art of Living.

About Aston Martin Residences Miami: Aston Martin Residences Miami is a luxury condominium tower being developed by global property developer G&G Business Developments at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way on the Downtown Miami waterfront where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay. The project marks Aston Martin’s first real estate venture and the iconic brand’s expansion into luxury residential design. Designed by Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Miani Anger, the striking 66-story sailboat shaped tower will feature 391 luxury residences and penthouses priced from the $970,000s to upwards of $50 million. Construction is underway and expected to be completed in 2022. To learn more click here.


Photography by: Rodrigo Valera/Getty Images

