At Home with 'Ocean Drive' Cover Stars

March 27, 2020

Ocean Drive cover stars share their favorite activities to do in quarantine. (Warning: cute puppy overload courtesy of Winston Windsor Barbara ahead…)

Comfort foods?

I’ve been using this time to eat pretty healthy because I usually don’t, so no comfort foods.

Shows you're binge-watching?

I’m currently watching Stranger Things with my son.

Books you're reading?

Seed by Ania Ahlborn.

Fave workouts to do at home?

I usually FaceTime with my trainer or she sends me specific exercises to do by myself. Most of them are very simple moves either using bands, chairs or whatever is around that we can use to do the exercise. Also, I have been doing an ice bath after my workouts.

Best restaurant to order takeout?

Cafe Havana

Songs on your playlist?

Burna Boy playlist, and of course some of my favorite Brazilian music like Seu Jorge.

Outdoor activities?

Spike ball. It's a pretty fun game and does not take much space so you can play with the people you are in quarantine with.

New hobbies?

Drawing, cleaning

Comfort foods?

I always go to pasta when I’m craving something heavy and delicious.

Shows you're binge-watching?

Hunters and Abesentia

Books you're reading?

Does Business of Fashion count? Lol

Fave workouts to do at home?

Loving Megan Roup's new app The Sculpt Society.

Best restaurant to order takeout?

I have been cooking everything myself lately but I did hear that Hillstone is doing pickup!

Songs on your playlist?

I love country music and it’s super calming to me, so I have that playing all day!

Outdoor activities?

I just got a cornhole set and a ping pong table, so we have been playing that! We also have a pool and we love playing card games.

New hobbies?

Teaching my puppy new tricks!

Fave inspirational quote?

"This too shall pass."

Best way we can help stop COVID-19?

Donating any extra masks or gloves to your local hospital. I also am going to make extra kits for the charity Project Sunshine. You can donate to them online. They help distract children in hospitals with games and activity kits!

Fave comfort foods?

Green tea and mushrooms.

Books you're reading?

The Energy Codes by Dr. Sue Morter Dc, Jill Bolte Taylor PhD.

Fave workouts to do at home?

Yoga and meditation.

Fave restaurant to order takeout?

Planta South Beach

Songs on your playlist?

Mantras and anything by my husband Di Ferrero.

Outdoor activities?

Running

New hobbies?

Cooking

Fave inspirational quote?

“Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong” - Ella Fitzgerald.

Charities you're working with right now?

I support Rotary International. I’m their global ambassador in a fight to end Polio.



Fave comfort foods?

Sugar free gummies, tangerines, mango with salt lime and pepper

Shows you're binge-watching?

The Crown

Books you're reading?

Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza

Fave workouts to do at home?

Yoga classes

Fave restaurants to order takeout?

Dr Smood, Lilikoi, Delicious Raw

Songs on your playlist?

I have a mediation playlist, and house music playlist for workouts.

Outdoor activities?

Not many now, but I play a little volleyball in the backyard.

Fave inspirational quote?

“You don’t know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice.” - Bob Marley.

Best way we can help stop the spread of COVID-19?

We can get involved by staying home to really protect the people out there who are risking their health. And I, along with my agency Elite Miami, am supporting this charity during these difficult times.