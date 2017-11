| November 27, 2017 |

Enjoy an evening of cocktails and canapés to celebrate the opening of the Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and Westime boutiques with special guest Audemars Piguet Historian, Michael Friedman. There will be a panel discussion on watches featuring Fabian Basabe, Lenny Hochstein, Manny Machado and Ruben Oliva. RSVP here. 7-9 p.m. at Brickell City Centre – Level One; 701 S. Miami Avenue, Miami.